By Dr. Michael Yeadon September 20, 2025

An advisory panel working for the US CDC (interestingly, an offshoot of the US military…check out staff titles) hears unequivocal evidence of serious concerns & failings over the safety and toxicity of the pretend vaccines.

Regret to say I doubt it’ll make any difference. It’s not as if seniors in multiple regulatory agencies didn’t already know this.

Please see my comment, which most people even on the same side as us often do not want to hear:

This is intentional toxicity, by design. It’s not an oversight. It’s not incompetence. It wasn’t “taking a small risk in order to hurry up delivery of life saving interventions”.

We know this because there was no pandemic. No new illness. Indeed, no SARS-Cov-2 virus or any other kind of virus.

Anyone willing to stare in a level headed manner at the evidence arrives at the same, horrifying conclusion I did a few years ago (after prompting): that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses & the illnesses misattributed to these “viruses” are not contagious.

Once the virus lie & contagion lie are punctured, it’s immediately apparent that the entire philosophical & medical edifice of vaccination falls away completely.

As a veteran of pharmaceutical R&D for over 30 years, it’s also blindingly obvious to me & confirmed by many former colleagues that it’s strictly impossible to conduct the minimum activities for the sketchiest authorisation of a new, complex biological product in less than several years (with no guarantee of success, ever).

We’re expected to swallow the fiction that four companies independently succeeded in a little under or a little over one year.

Critical path analysis makes it plain that it’s literally not possible.

Consequently, this isn’t what they did.

It’s long past time for us all to stand up and declare our political leaders and industry associated people as diabolical liars, and tell all our friends and neighbours that we’ve all been lied to for decades, at very minimum.

