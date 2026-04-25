Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
1h

All according to plan.

The bioweapon jabs and MAiD are a paired system.

The cull was never going to be 5B people just dropping dead like Wuhan faceplant actors. Some, sure, but not the majority.

And the dragnet for MAiD seems beyond absurd. 'Have a headache, have you considered MAiD?'

Soon it will be: 'Have an unauthorised political belief? Your treatment will be MAiD.'

Not sure if people realise just how far into dystopia we already are.

And how hard it is going to be to get free from Evil.

Western Medicine is Satanic.

Peace.

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
2h

Depopulation agenda in plain sight.

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