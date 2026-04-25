One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

In a striking interview clip, Dr. William Makis reveals that patients who report injuries following COVID-19 vaccination are being sidelined by the healthcare system.

According to Makis, these individuals often struggle to receive proper investigation or treatment, and instead are presented with euthanasia as an option.

He argues that Canada’s assisted dying policies have expanded significantly from their original scope, raising ethical concerns about how vulnerable or medically complex patients are being handled.

Makis also claims that some doctors face institutional pressure to raise euthanasia with patients, even when it is not being requested.

Source: Sense Receptor

Dr. William Makis on doctors offering medically assisted suicide to victims of the Covid jabs: "They don't... want to have anything to do with you because they injured you"…They... committed medical malpractice... so patients are abandoned... and offered... suicide"

This clip of Dr. Makis, a radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher, is taken from an interview with Jo Bond posted to X on March 20, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"We have been on a slippery slope for a while with medically assisted suicide in Canada. And I know right now that this is being pushed in the UK as well.

"You know, it started in Canada very sort of inconspicuously. You know, it was, it was presented and packaged as something that would be only reserved for terminally ill patients who are in, you know, really desperate situations in a lot of pain and so on. And that's how it started.

"And the government basically kept pushing the envelope and kept expanding the eligibility for medically assisted suicide to the point where now you, know, a person who's just living in poverty can be approved for medically assisted suicide, or a person who, you know, has been injured by the COVID- 19 vaccines can get approval for medically assisted suicide.

"And we had a case like that recently. I wrote about it. There was a man in Ontario who had suff injury from the COVID-19 vaccines. He had three of the COVID-19 vaccines. So the first two vaccines and a booster shot. He was injured, suffering neurological conditions. And what we see is that once you've been injured by the COVID-19 vaccines, you are abandoned by the medical system. The doctors don't want to see you anymore. They don't want to investigate you. They want to have nothing to do with you because they injured you.

"It's very straightforward. The doctors basically committed medical malpractice by recommending the vaccines. They've injured you. Now they don't want to deal with you having that injury. They don't want to treat you. And so the patients are abandoned. And really what the patients are offered at that point, instead of being offered treatment investigations and so on, they're offered medically assisted suicide.

"And you know, this has almost become a meme in Canada that really the healthcare in Canada is, is have you considered killing yourself? And that's the meme because that is pretty much the, you know, the only health care that a lot of people are offered. You know, we had a young mother in her 30s who was paralyzed by the booster shot, for example. And again, same situation. She's now been offered medically assisted suicide three times, even though she, she's not interested in medically assisted suicide. But that is where the doctors are pushing her.

"That is also coming from the federal government, but it's also coming from the medical associations and the medical boards. And the medical boards are actually pressuring doctors now in Canada to offer medically assisted suicide to their patients. And if you don't. You could actually. Your license could be in danger if you're not providing that option."

Full Video

Dr William Makis MD is a Canadian Oncologist, Radiologist and Cancer Researcher. He has recently relocated to Florida in the US. In this episode, Dr Makis discusses his research and treatment of cancer patients, including turbo cancer, using his protocol of Ivermectin, Menbendazole and Fenbendazole. Are mRNA Covid 19 vaccines implicated in some of the rising cases of Turbo Cancer?

The hospital whistleblower, known only as “Zoe,” revealed that doctors have been euthanizing patients due to the severity of the side effects from the injections

Share

Related articles: