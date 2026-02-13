One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Everywhere I look journalists and doctors are queuing up and falling over each other in order to praise the latest wonder drug semaglutide (known to most people by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.



And there’s another drug called Mounjaro aka tirzepatide.



That’s supposed to be a wonder drug too.



These are, so they insist, the best, easiest and classiest way to lose weight.



The Daily Telegraph ran a headline which read ‘My miracle weight loss jab has changed my life and will change the world.’ The journalist who wrote the article says that these drugs ‘may well change the world – for good’.



And doctors apparently claim that semaglutide and tirzepatide will do all sorts of other wonderful things.



There’s been talk of one or the other of them slowing down the aging process, preventing cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.



And helping people give up smoking.



Doctors apparently also say that semaglutide will reverse kidney disease, prevent heart failure and reduce previously untreatable high blood pressure.



And cut heart attacks and strokes.



It’ll probably solve baldness, spots and dandruff, reduce your heating bills, cut your lawn and protect your car bodywork from seagull droppings.



This stuff sounds nearly as good as the much loved covid-19 vaccine – and what an embarrassment it was for the medical establishment and the world’s journalists when the vaccines turned out to be just as useless and as toxic as I predicted they would be.



But pause a moment.



Do you know of a drug anywhere in the world that doesn’t have dangerous side effects? Have you ever come across a product that cannot kill people?



No, nor me. And I’ve been writing about drugs and drug side effects for over fifty years.



So what can these ‘change the world’ wonder drugs do that the enthusiastic doctors and journalists don’t seem to have mentioned?



Well, let’s start with tirzepatide (aka Mounjaro).



This one can:



Cause allergy reactions

Shouldn’t be used if you’re pregnant

May damage your liver

May damage your kidneys

May cause acute pancreatitis

May cause dehydration



One major source of information about drugs tells me that mounjaro ‘can cause some serious health issues’.



No kidding. In addition to the other problems I’ve listed, it can cause fever, stomach pain, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, gall bladder disease, vomiting, jaundice and some other stuff including a fast heart rate.



And what about the other stuff – semaglutide (aka Ozempic and Wegovy)?



I hate to tell you this but semaglutide can also cause some serious health issues.



Here’s a list of a few of the possible problems:



Thyroid C cell tumours

Anxiety

Bloating

Blurred vision

Cold sweats

Confusion

Constipation

Dark urine (that’s probably because your liver is buggered)

Depression

Diarrhoea (though possibly not at the same time as the constipation)

Difficulty in swallowing

Dizziness

Fast heart beat

Fever

Headache

Increased hunger

Indigestion

Nervousness and nightmares

Pains in the stomach

Seizures

Skin rash

Slurred speech

Trouble breathing

Tiredness

Vomiting

Yellow eyes or skin (the liver thing again)



That’s not all. But it’s enough to be going on with.



None of the doctors and journalists whom I have seen extolling the virtues of these new wonder drugs seems to have mentioned these risks.



So I’m sorry if I am a bit of a party pooper.



But there really aren’t any magic pills.



Just try to remember ‘Coleman’s First Law of Medicine’ which is: ‘If you are receiving treatment for an existing disease and you develop new symptoms then, until proved otherwise, you should assume that the new symptoms are caused by the treatment you are receiving.’



Reports of deaths which are linked to these new weight loss drugs are already appearing. For example, a healthy nurse took two low dose injections of tirzepatide and two weeks later she was dead. She died from multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis.



Between January and May 2024 there were 208 warnings about this drug – including 31 serious reactions and one suspected death of a man in his sixties. There are reported to have been 23 suspected deaths linked to semaglutide in the UK since 2019. And today hundreds of thousands of people are taking the stuff – believing it is safe.



Dr Alison Cave, the chief safety officer of the MRHA (about which I have written much before) is reported to have said that ‘new medicines, such as tirzepatide are more intensively monitored to ensure any new safety issues are identified promptly’. And Dr Naveed Sattar, who is chairman of the UK Government’s obesity mission (I didn’t know we had one) is reported to have said: ‘Trials are very robust in trying to establish safety.’



It’s always nice to come across doctors with a sense of humour.



These drugs, don’t help eradicate bad eating habits. Instead, I believe, they work on the brain to make you feel full. But I believe the drug may also affect other parts of the brain – effectively turning it into a mind control substance. I believe the drug decreases the amount of dopamine your brain releases after you do something enjoyable – drinking, smoking, eating food you particularly like or having sex – and therefore eliminates the motivation to do those things. The drug will, therefore, remove the sense of pleasure that is experienced when you do something you enjoy.



So, surely, the drug may therefore change the personality of the person taking it and it may reduce the individual’s libido. This effect will ensure that the drug fits nicely into the depopulation programme which is so loved by the conspirators.



And all this perhaps explains why journalists have been encouraged to promote the drug with such exaggerated and unbridled enthusiasm. I nevertheless find it astonishing that mainstream media journalists have promoted these drugs with little or no assessment of the side effects or their possible propensity to turn those who use them into zombies.



Taken from `The End of Medicine by Vernon Coleman. For more details please CLICK HERE



Copyright Vernon Coleman February 2026

WHO and White House Push to Expand Production and Access to “Safe and Effective” Weight Loss Injections

WHO Pushes for Expanded Production of Weight Loss Injections

The World Health Organization has called for a rapid expansion in the production of weight loss injections, urging manufacturers to scale up supply and lower prices to address the global obesity crisis.

In new guidance, the agency recommended the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide and tirzepatide as treatments for obesity, describing them as a “new chapter” in obesity care. The WHO emphasized that these medications are the first to show clear evidence of effectiveness in reducing obesity and may also lower the risk of related conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and sleep apnoea. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that while medication alone will not solve the crisis, GLP-1 therapies could help millions reduce obesity and its associated health risks.

White House Pushes to Expand Access to Weight Loss Injections

In late 2025, the White House announced new agreements with pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to make weight loss injections more affordable for people paying out of pocket. Under these deals, the starting cost of popular GLP-1 medications like Zepbound and Wegovy dropped to about $350 per month, with expectations that prices could fall to around $250 within the next two years. The medications are being offered through the government’s TrumpRx website, which connects patients directly with manufacturers providing discounted rates.

Former HUD official says confirmation hearings exposed the system’s real agenda

