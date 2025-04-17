One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The enthusiasm for vaccination is probably the most unscientific aspect of health care. It is more akin to quackery than anything relating to science.



Vaccines are not adequately tested before being used and no tests are done to see if vaccines are compatible with one another or with other prescription drugs.



No long-term tests are done to see how much the immune system is affected.



And, perhaps most bizarrely of all, the same dose of a vaccine is given to all adults (and even in some cases to children). The same dose is given to men and women, young and old, fat and thin.



No attempt is ever made to alter the size of a vaccine dose according to the size of a patient.



It is well known that size and age are significant factors in all aspects of health care but doctors make no account of these differences.



No one checks to see if diseases such as cancer are commoner among the vaccinated than the non-vaccinated.



The assumption is that vaccines are good and anyone who asks questions must, without debate, be branded an anti vaxxer – which is considered by some in the establishment to be a form of terrorism.



(Actually, of course, no attempt is made to balance dosage against weight or age with most drugs. So, for example, the same, standardised dose of antibiotic will be given to an 18-year-old woman weighing 7 stone as will be given to a 45-year-old man weighing 28 stone or a 90-year-old woman weighing 6 stone.

You don’t have to understand much about medicine or science or the human body to realise that this is unscientific. Indeed, it is lunacy. It is hardly surprising that doctors are now recognised as being one of the three main causes of illness and death.)



I consider it absurd and grotesquely unscientific that no one has ever done trials to test different doses of vaccine with different weights and sizes of patient.



No medical doctor or scientist can possibly endorse the prescribing of vaccines as they are used at the moment.



NOTE

Vernon Coleman’s book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying’ is available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com For more information CLICK HERE



Copyright Vernon Coleman April 2025





Share

Related articles:







