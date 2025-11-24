One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Back in 2020, in a video which was censored and removed almost before it appeared I warned that the conspirators wanted to starve us and freeze us to death.

The video was called `They're going to starve us and freeze us to death' and it was published on the 1st July 2020.



That was the plan then.



And it is still the plan. It is the reason why energy and food prices and soaring and why food supplies are becoming scarcer. Remember, nothing bad is happening by accident.



Starvation is being created quite deliberately as part of the plan to reduce the world’s population.



Encouraged by cultist-controlled politicians, vast quantities of the world’s crops of corn, soy bean and so on, are being used to make biofuels so that motorists can continue to buy cheap petrol for their motor cars. A while ago, a list of 51 things you and I can do to prevent global warming was published. Number 1 on their list was headed ‘Turn food into fuel’. This, it was claimed, would have a ‘high impact’ on the global warming problem. It was suggested that ethanol is the alternative fuel that ‘could finally wean the US from its expensive oil habit and in turn prevent the millions of tons of carbon emissions that go with it.’



This is dangerous nonsense. When more land is used to grow biofuels, so that ‘green’ motorists can drive around feeling virtuous, there is less land for growing food and an increase in the number of people starving to death.



The demand for biofuels has been soaring for years (despite the knowledge that, as a result, people are starving) and the increased use of biofuel is a major force behind the rise of food prices. If greens keep promoting biofuels then there is going to be a global shortage of food and millions more are going to die as a result.



There are other problems with our food supplies, of course.



Big American seed companies have been busy patenting the rights to many individual seeds. They have done this so that they can force farmers around the world to buy their products. One result has been that small farmers in India are no longer allowed to grow seeds from crops that their families have been planting for generations. If they do, then lawyers for American multinationals will smother them with writs and injunctions.



As a result, the incidence of suicide among small farmers in developing countries is terrifyingly high.



Finally, large modern farms are remarkably (and surprisingly) inefficient. When the fuel used to build tractors, make fertilisers and pesticides and so on is taken into account, it turns out that the energy cost of a kilogram of corn has actually risen in the last few decades. Soil erosion, the loss of pollinators (such as bees) who have been killed by chemicals, evolving chemical resistance by pests and numerous other environmental problems have also reduced farm crops.



The result of all this is that food is becoming scarce and prices are rising. This is not a cyclical change (with prices falling or rising due to changes in the weather). It is a structural change and it is, I fear, permanent.



As far as food prices are concerned, the conditions really are optimum for a ‘perfect storm’. At first glance it appears that things really couldn’t get much worse.



But, actually, they could.



Governments everywhere are preventing people growing their own food, keeping chickens or trying to look after themselves. They don’t want citizens to be independent.



Taxation systems are being used to discourage farmers and the number of farms is disappearing rapidly. In the UK, 13,000 farms have just disappeared and the average British farmer is 59 years old because young people see no future in growing food. `I don’t know what’s wrong with the Government,’ said one naïve farmer earlier this week. `It’s almost as they’re trying to get rid of farmers and close down all the farms.’



Extraordinarily, most farmers have no idea what is going on. Around the world, farmers still assume that they’re dealing with incompetence rather than a malignant conspiracy to destroy everything we hold dear. Farming, health care, energy supplies, education, transport and the economy are all being systematically and deliberately destroyed to take us through Net Zero into the terrifying Great Reset.



`You will own nothing and be happy,’ isn’t just a slogan. It’s the future they have planned for us.



Food rationing takes place more often than people realise. Supermarkets carry three to five days of stock and every slight problem leads to shortages. In 2010 there were 61 food banks in the UK – today there are 2,500 and that isn’t enough. And the UK is supposedly the sixth richest country in the world. Rickets and scurvy are coming back and there is a malnutrition crisis. Millions eat nothing but junk and there is an obesity crisis too. The National Health Service in the UK spends £6.5 billion a year on obesity. Doctors and politicians want more people to be given weight loss drugs which I consider too dangerous to be used as landfill. Naturally, no one agrees with me (though as the side effects become apparent a few people are noticing that there is a huge price to pay for a jab that helps you lose weight without the pain of dieting). Meanwhile, only the wealthiest can afford decent food.



Re-wilding schemes are used to make farming impractical or impossible. Forever chemicals are put into our food to poison us. There are hormones in beef and chlorine in chickens. Even the packaging is dangerous. Would you believe it? (You should). They’re poisoning our air, our water and our food and they’ve even poisoning the damned packaging. It would be easier for them to just shoot us all but they’d have to pay for the bullets. This way we poison ourselves.



American genetic engineers have been ‘modifying’ food for years to make it more profitable. No one knows what effect their modifications will have on the safety of food for human consumption. No one knows what other horrendous side effects there might be. The risks are unbelievably dangerous. So, for example, if every farmer in the world grows the same ‘brand’ of potato and that potato is hit by a deadly disease then there won’t be any potatoes.



For those in Europe and America all this is not yet quite critical.



But for those in many other parts of the world this is already an outright disaster. In some countries nearly half of all children are malnourished. And things are getting worse and will continue to get worse. Rising prices and falling quantities of food available for eating (as opposed to filling petrol tanks) will result in massive starvation around the world. The fake coronavirus hoax, and the consequent economic problems which will devastate economies everywhere, will exacerbate the problem. As a result, the incidence of global starvation is set to rocket.



It’s no good saying that the planet isn’t overcrowded (it isn’t) or that there is plenty of food (there is), for the inescapable fact is that as a result of policies controlled by international organisations controlled by the United States of America, at least five million infants and small children die each year – in a good year. That figure is set to rocket in India, Nigeria and the Congo and elsewhere. The number of people in extreme poverty around the world could soon double to over 200 million.



The racist and elitist policies of the climate change enthusiasts who want us to stop using oil will, if they are successful, be responsible for billions of deaths. And, of course, as I have repeatedly warned, spraying chemicals into the sky to block the sun is making things far, far worse.



The billionaires assume that they know best about everything (because they are rich) and that the end always justifies the means. Their arrogance has also helped them become ever richer. In the last two decades billions of dollars have moved from the middle classes to the billionaire classes. Real wages have been falling and the value of savings, investments and pensions has fallen steadily while the billionaires have got ever richer. It is difficult to avoid the feeling that the conspirators have for years now been on a very effective mission to destroy American and Europe from within.



The unavoidable truth is that everything needs energy and without energy everything stops. The climate change believers have pushed energy costs ever higher and if they are able to understand even the simplest scientific evidence, they must know that renewables will never replace carbon based fuels. However, it is largely thanks to the efforts of bankers and politicians that capital spending on fossil fuels has fallen dramatically and fuel production has dropped 30% since 2020.



The bottom line is that disaster is closer than most people imagine.



NOTE

Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2025

