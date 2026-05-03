Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

Absolutely true. Just as they engineered depopulation via deadly jabs, destroying economies around the world achieves the same depopulation goal. Why? Simple! Starvation will kill countless millions, and will also reduce reproduction rates - another depopulation mechanism.

*Nothing* illegal or immoral is off the table for these psycho-monsters. Which is why I've been saying, "If we don't take them out, they will absolutely take us out!" Just give them the time they need.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

It's an intentional destruction of society. In Britain it has been going on for a long time, and the regular native people see it and are rising up, but it may be too late. Even the stupid "king" is still pushing their agenda, including the Ukraine war and fake climate change, which he talked about when he spoke to Congress. Britain and the other EU nations' leaders pushed the muslim invasion to destroy sovereignty and individual culture.

I recently learned that the globalist cabal is run out of the City of London, who is behind the Iranian islamic regime, and controlled the financial aspect, including holding other nations hostage to Iran's oil distribution cartel, which has been ended. And those mullahs were billionaires with property in England and other countries.

The real threat to American peace and prosperity is the Federal Reserve, totally unconstitutional and against the interests of the people. This is also being ended, no more central banking cartel.

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