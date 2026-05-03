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By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The world is heading for disaster; a recession, then a depression and a sense of despair of a nature never known before.

It’s all deliberate, of course. The destruction of the economy is being managed with great precision. In the UK, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Comrade Reeves has learnt from her mistakes and will, therefore, continue to repeat them until the British economy is in tatters. Inflation is too high (and likely to rise in the medium and long term) and interest rates need to go up so they’re going down instead – to benefit those with debts (e.g. the Government) and hurt those with savings.



In the UK, more than 1.2 million foreign born claimants are living on universal credit – and the figure is rising. Sickness (much of it self-diagnosed ‘anxiety’ or ‘autism spectrum disorder’, concerns which have been encouraged by politicians, journalists and members of the very entitled royal family) costs £212 billion a year and is rising. Taxes are soaring and red tape increasing so unemployment will inevitably reach record highs in 2026. Millions diagnosed as being ‘on the autism spectrum’ or ‘suffering’ from anxiety are content to live on benefits rather than working for a living. It is now officially possible to suffer from an illness within the autism spectrum called ‘rejection sensitivity dysphoria’ – a self-diagnosed disorder which occurs when an individual is rejected or criticised. I think it would be difficult to find anyone in the world who does not suffer from a disorder within the autism spectrum disorder.



The parasitic State is constantly expanding and only those who get their money from the State have financial security. Emigration is soaring, though the emigrants are neither those with Government jobs nor those on benefits. (Those who talk of net migration figures falling are presumably unaware that this is only because the number of people leaving the country is now close to the number arriving.)



The only people who can afford to have more than one child are billionaires and single mothers. People on benefits are the new ‘middle classes’. The former middle classes have been demoted. Six million Britons with jobs would be better off if they gave up working and accepted government benefits instead of wages or salaries.



In the UK, the next election will be won by those (civil servants and people on benefits) who are dependent on the Government. (Comrade Starmer knows this and will probably end up forming a Government with the Greens and Liberals. Every taxpayer should then pack their bags and leave. The Greens seem to me to be the most frightening, arrogant, oppressive and deluded group of people in the world.)



Global oil and gas prices are low but, thanks to Government policies, energy costs are higher in Britain than anywhere else in the world. (Literally) millions of people now have to choose between buying food or keeping warm. The puppet masters are doubtless well pleased with Comrade ‘Free Suits’ Starmer who has, with enthusiasm, continued and accelerated the destruction begun by his predecessors. Starmer’s apparently complete lack of any sense of morality and shortage of intelligence were presumably responsible for his selection of the appalling untrustworthy Mandelson as British Ambassador to the United States (and his selection of his unelected chum and financial backer as Attorney General was a calculated insult to the British people). Comrade Starmer and his staff must have been the only people in Britain who regarded Mandelson as a trustworthy person suitable for a position as an Ambassador.



Comrade Starmer’s colleagues, inept, self-obsessed and money orientated (and having too much in common with Mandelson) have stumbled from one scandal soaked crisis to another and the result is that poverty and homelessness are commoner today than they were before the loathsome Comrade Starmer shoehorned himself into Number 10 Downing Street.



The conspirators pulling Comrade Starmer’s strings don’t much care because chaos, unpredictability, war mongering, instability, apparent incompetence and general fear are grist to their mill. In practice, of course, it doesn’t much matter whose strings the conspirators are pulling. In the USA, Trump seems to be governing with the aid of a motley bunch of family members and business associates. It’s doubtful if things would be any different if professional politicians were involved. I think it would be foolish to imagine for one minute that Trump, and those around him, have any real say on the more significant areas of American policy. Trump is allowed to play with tariffs, to show off and to make money out of the Presidency. Real policy decisions are made well away from the Oval Office.



There is no decent health care in Britain now, and the elderly in hospital are simply and routinely murdered to get rid of them. Homelessness and poverty are soaring. Overwhelmed by regulations and taxes, landlords are giving up and so the availability of rental properties is shrinking fast. Members of the royal family (who have enough homes to solve the nation’s housing shortage and deal with homelessness) are moving out of London into heavily protected enclaves. William the Greedy and his family are moving into a well-defended stockade. They have helped themselves to vast amounts of land previously used by the public, put up fencing, signs and the inevitable CCTV cameras, They have dug trenches, put police patrols in place and declared a massive exclusion zone around their property warning those daring to set foot on the land which has been fenced that they will be arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act. The area taken equals three times the size of St James’ Park in London. William, a world class hypocrite who seems to spend much of his time making yet more money, has closed a children’s environmental education centre and evicted two families from cottages which he deemed to be too close to his fortified mansion. Why does William feel the need for all these fortifications around yet another home? Is he expecting a war or an uprising of some kind? As far as I know neither he nor his family has been attacked or threatened.



Charles the Hypocrite, whom I refuse to refer to as a king, has abandoned Buckingham Palace (that the British public is spending over £300 million to tart up) to live in one or more of his vast collection of palaces, mansions and houses outside London, many of which you and I own and pay for (though what belongs to the royal family and what belongs to the British people seems to be a puzzle). Charles appears to many people to have abandoned his real role as defender of the faith to become a part time Imam, amateur Rabbi and beardless prophet. He is too arrogant, too stupid and too remote to realise that no one takes him seriously. How can anyone take him seriously when he flies around the world in private jets chuntering about global warming and telling everyone else what they must and must not do. He might find a more receptive audience if he flew commercial (and flew less) – and maybe if he stopped having a platoon of servants to iron his shoelaces and squeeze the toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him. His comments about cancer have been patronising and woefully out of touch.



It’s worth remembering that King Edward VIII was a great chum of Adolf Hitler. It was his overt friendship with the Nazis and the fact that he was a sympathiser and collaborator, not his marriage to an American divorcee, which led to his abdication. The key word was and is ‘overt’. Remembering that the British royal family’s German origins were hidden towards the end of the Great War (to lessen embarrassment) it is natural to wonder about the royal family’s past and current allegiances. Charles has certainly allied himself with the conspirators who are leading us towards the Great Reset.



The royal family is supposed to be shrinking but that simply means that there are fewer puppets standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Britain still has far too many people living off the taxpayers in one way or another. And why does a country need so many princes and princesses? The cost of these hypocritical parasites continues to soar as they find new ways to transfer the nation’s remaining wealth into their over-stuffed pockets.



Now, there is talk of conscription, and the well promoted wars which are turning into World War III will push the price of food and oil ever higher. It is now illegal to support people and policies of which the State disapproves. Our own politicians (not Russia, nor China) are our greatest enemy and the greatest threat to our freedom and humanity.



We are being encouraged to hate our governments so that we accept the world government the conspirators have planned. In Britain, I find it difficult to avoid the conclusion that the Government’s overall aim is to create a civil uprising so that they can bring in martial law and remove the last vestige of our freedom. It’s all happening very fast. And most people either don’t know or don’t seem to care. Waste by civil servants, war, unsustainable pensions for civil servants, absurdly inflated pay for civil servants and a benefits system designed to dissuade people from working are all destroying the economy.



Finally, remember Joseph de Maistre speaking to the Marquise de Costa after the 1789 Revolution. This is what he said: ‘Madame, we must have the courage to admit it: for a long time we have failed to understand the revolution that we witnessed; for a long time we had thought of it as an event. We were wrong: it is an epoch.’



The essay above is adapted and taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed’. For details of how to buy a copy please visit the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

Copyright Vernon Coleman May 2026

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