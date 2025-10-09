Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
8h

The Entire Modern Western Medicine industry has lost ALL CREDIBILITY after the last 5 years. They can drop dead as far as I am concerned. Perhaps they can work at Walmart or Mc Donalds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
8hEdited

Dr. Coleman you’re absolutely right..!

I sacked mine quite a while back .. a couple of decades actually.. I chose Chinese medicine in my last and only real health crisis.. Chinese herbology has been continuously refined for 5000 years.. a doctor of Chinese medicine can take your pulse and tell you within a couple of minutes things that only you and God know about your body…

They then give you a gentle, herbal formulation and an acupuncture treatment. No adverse effects. They also make a few dietary guidelines and in a short period of time at a substantially lower cost than allopathic medicine.

Absolutely no comparison in anyway to the predatory medical monstrosity of a plague currently in the United States ..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture