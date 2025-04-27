Exposing The Darkness

Dave aka Geezermann
3h

Thank you for publishing this transcript, I need to watch the video and share it also.

So, it seems that the medical establishment in the UK has bought into the climate scam and are using it as an excuse to kill patients, vicariously. The "king" is also part of this scam, while his brother Andrew thinks he will escape justice from the release of the Epstein files now that the cabal has murdered Virginia Guiffre, the primary witness against him. She did say that her depositions are in the hands of the authorities, let's hope they haven't been destroyed also.

In the UK, are they warning people that they may die from climate change? Why aren't they warning about the islamic invasion that has taken over all of England, Ireland and Scotland? That should be enough to finish off the murder of all the caucasian christians.

Amat
2h

"Digging a little further I found that this means ‘local walking schemes, community gardening projects, conservation volunteering, open water swimming or arts and cultural activities which take place outdoors.’ Wonderful. ‘You have pneumonia, Mrs Reeves. I’m sending you down to the river to do a little open water swimming in the sewage.’"

Interestingly I read recently that our famous Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1796, who was feeling very ill, was advised by his doctor to go to the icy waters of the Solway Firth and bathe for as long as possible and to drink the foul smelling water, he was dead three days later. We really are being taken back to the dark ages with net zero.

