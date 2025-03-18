One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

My new book, `The End of Medicine’ will change the way you see the world. It will change the way you think of health care. It will more than anything else you’ve ever seen, heard or read, change the way you see the future – and change your life.



The subtitle, `Death by Doctor: Why and How Doctors are Paid to Kill their Patients’ is no exaggeration. Doctors are now being told (and paid) to let patients die rather than to keep them alive.



The medical establishment has arbitrarily decided that to protect the world from imaginary global warming, doctors must dramatically change the way they work. As a result, doctors are abandoning patients, tradition, established practices and their responsibilities. The carefully calculated, planned result will be that countless millions of patients will die.



You may not realise it but the changes in the way medicine is practised (the long waiting times, the unavailability of good care, the endless `mistakes’, the withdrawal of safe medicines and their replacement with new untried products, the toxic vaccines and so on) are not happening by accident. This has been planned for a long time. It is no coincidence that GPs work an average of 23 hours a week while the elderly in hospitals and care homes are murdered with impunity.

Everything bad that is happening is part of a plan devised by the medical establishment in order to satisfy the promoters of the global warming myth who are operating on behalf of the insane bankers who are promoting their entirely unnecessary depopulation plan.



There are scores of startling revelations in this book (many of them only unearthed during the research) which is packed with evidence and examples and will, in modern parlance, `blow your mind’.



I have uncovered evidence proving, without doubt, that the medical establishment has thrown in its lot with the conspirators (the evil bankers and billionaires who are calling for massive depopulation) and their servants – the insane and endlessly gullible cultists who believe that global warming is real.

And so today the medical establishment is telling doctors to change their priorities and to change the way they practice. Diagnosis and treatment are taking second place to the pseudoscience of global warming. Doctors are told that keeping patients alive is less important than protecting the planet from global warming.

Valuable drugs are banned. Diagnosis by telephone and computer has been introduced because it’s a sure-fire way to kill people. Why do you think doctors are told to give toxic and potentially lethal vaccines to millions of healthy individuals? Hospices are closing, palliative care is restricted and painkillers banned to force more and more people into accepting euthanasia. It’s all happening quietly but rapidly.



(Global warming is the biggest false flag in history and was cold-bloodedly devised by conspirators who wanted an outside threat which they could use to frighten and control and unite the world into accepting a global government. The conspirators who dreamt up this scheme were not the first to spot this possibility. Back in 1953, Bertrand Russell, philosopher and mathematician suggested that the world needed a major war, a global environmental problem or a significant threat from a global disease in order to bring in totalitarian control.

No one behind the global warming scam really believes in it. In `The End of Medicine’ I reveal that The World Health Organisation has actually advised doctors not to debate the science of global warming. The cultists won’t debate global warming because, like vaccination, it is not supported by the science.)

I have written some scary books in life. I have exposed some horrific scandals. And I have frequently been angered by the horrors I have uncovered. But nothing I have ever written comes close to the truths revealed in this book; truths which show how health care has been deliberately and systematically hi-jacked and destroyed, ostensibly to deal with the mythical global warming but in reality to pursue the depopulation programme which has for some years been an obsession with a small group of obscenely rich people including miscellaneous billionaires.

These are people who have used their money to enable them to abuse their power for years now. (These people are not like us. One yacht owner reportedly spent £100 million to try to have a barely audible hum removed from one of his mega-yachts). The conspirators (they like to refer to themselves as `the elite’) are screwing with our lives in every conceivable way – physically, mentally and spiritually.



And the future they have planned for us all will make you cold with fear and rage.

The chapter on how they plan to use nanotechnology to destroy our freedom, our privacy and our humanity still shocks me. And yet it is all happening. Everything in my book is real and (like geo-engineering) it is happening now. The mainstream media won’t tell you about any of this. And now will the alternative media (most of which isn’t `alternative’ at all).



This is truly the end of medicine. And unless we act very quickly it will be the end of us all.



If you want to know the truth about what is coming please read `The End of Medicine’ before it is banned. I am banned from all mainstream media and most of the internet. My only voice is via my website www.vernoncoleman.com



`The End of Medicine’ is over 300 pages long and is available (for the moment) as a paperback, a hard cover book and an eBook. To purchase a copy CLICK HERE I’ve lost count of the number of my books which are banned or `unavailable’. Please read `The End of Medicine’ while you can.



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025





