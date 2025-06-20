One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

There is, in case you hadn’t noticed, a plan to reduce the world’s population by nine tenths.



Almost everything that is happening (and these days nothing happens by accident or coincidence) is driven by that conspiracy. Sadly, too many people assume that all these things are a result of individual occurrences of incompetence, greed or stupidity. They are not. We are all victims, and prisoners to be, of the world they have designed for us – a world being prepared with malignant contempt rather than quiet, respectful humanity.



The global warming myth, the massive immigration programmes, the end of medicine, the destruction of farming and economies around the world – all are part of the plan. Farmers in the UK are being paid £250 per acre not to grow food but to use their land to grow nettles, brambles and a few wild flowers. It’s called re-wilding and the aim is to push up food prices and increase the number of people dying of hunger. Food prices around the world have soared and countless millions in Africa have already died. Energy prices have soared as the absurd and unnecessary Net Zero campaign has progressed. Millions die of cold as a result. What a pity that global warming isn’t real – we could do with some sunshine. Wars are spreading and huge amounts of money are being diverted into arms and armed forces – often without good reason. Vaccines are promoted and given in huge numbers without much effort to examine side effects and dangers. Even when dangers are clearly apparent, as with the covid-19 vaccine, doctors ignore the warnings and continue to jab patients by the thousand. Many doctors didn’t have the jab themselves but they have happily taken huge sums of money to give the vaccine to their trusting patients. Drug companies are crooked – it’s what they do best – but the companies have corrupted governments and now own the medical establishment. The aim of the depopulation plan is to gain control of the world, set up a world government and lead us via the horrors of Net Zero into the wilderness of the Great Reset. A subsidiary aim is to save money by dramatically cutting the amount of money spent on pensions, benefits, welfare and medical care. We have entered our own killing fields and this is truly the slaughter of the innocent.



It began with the Liverpool Care Pathway – one of the most shameful and inhumane programmes ever introduced in medicine. It was simple enough. Patients whom doctors or nurses thought were too old were literally starved of food and drink. They were denied medicines they needed too. Doctors and nurses who were employed to save patients were doing the opposite – it was legalised murder.



The Liverpool Care Pathway was condemned but it still continues. The problem with it was that it could only be applied to the elderly and the very ill.



And then came the introduction of`Do Not Resuscitate’ (DNR) notices – death sentences slammed on the medical records of countless millions of patients.



When DNR notices were first introduced the idea was to temper scientific advances with a little genuine kindness and concern for the welfare of patients. Medical science had reached a point whereby patients could be kept alive long after real hope had disappeared.



In the beginning, DNR notices were introduced with good intentions.



The idea was that patients who were dying and beyond help would not be resuscitated time and time again, simply delaying the inevitable and putting comatose patients and distraught relatives through endless pain. Around the world, millions of comatose and brain dead patients would still be alive today, kept breathing by machines and without hope of recovery, if the principle of DNR had not been quietly introduced.



But today `Do Not Resuscitate’ notices are routinely slapped on the notes of patients who are awaiting surgery for entirely curable problems or are simply old (by which they mean they are over 50) or disabled or ill or suffering from mental illness. Even young adults and children were labelled `Do Not Resuscitate’ if a doctor or nurse felt their lives were worthless.



The medical establishment had by then deliberately and cold bloodedly taken the caring out of medicine.



But the decline in caring came to a head during the covid fraud. It was then that the medical establishment decided that the Liverpool Care Pathway wasn’t killing people fast enough.



Most people became aware that doctors were deliberately killing their patients during the covid lockdowns of 2020 when doctors began systematically, deliberately and cold bloodedly murdering old people in care homes – using a `kill shot’ injection consisting of midazolam and morphine. What else do you call it but murder when patients are deliberately killed to save money?



As I warned in February and March of 2020 the alleged covid pandemic was a hoax. The science and the statistics show that covid was nothing more than a remarketed annual flu. It was no surprise that in 2020 there was no official flu – that’s because everyone who had covid actually had the flu. People forget that worldwide up to 600,000 people can die in an annual flu season. Governments around the world tried to fiddle the figures to show that covid was killing millions. It wasn’t. People who died of heart attacks or cancer or accidents in the street were all put down as covid victims. As everyone knows now it was a massive fraud. The extra deaths were a result of the lockdowns, which were never justified, and later the toxic vaccine which I had warned was coming right at the start of 2020. It was obvious too that they’d try to make it compulsory.



The mass murder of the elderly was part of the depopulation plan.



In March and April 2020, doctors said they would simply refuse to see or treat old people. One GP told a care home manager that no one over the age of 75 would be admitted to hospital. Referrals by GPs for suspected cancer fell by 70% as doctors abandoned their patients and their responsibilities.



As the number of pensioners dying increased, Government ministers openly boasted of the huge amounts of money that were being saved. They were saving on pensions that they didn’t have to pay and they were saving on medical care. The slaughter of the innocent which occurred during 2020 was nothing more or less than a form of genocide.



During the covid lockdowns, launched in celebration of the remarketed, rebranded annual flu in 2020, thousands of old people were murdered. And that’s not hyperbole. Thousands of elderly people were isolated from their family and friends and then deliberately murdered with `kill shots’ of morphine and a benzodiazepine. The argument was that old people had to be kept out of hospitals so that the staff would be free to deal with younger patients who were suffering from covid. I made a number of videos about the murders taking place in hospitals around the world. And they were murders. What else do you call it when people are deliberately killed? Murder is murder whether its committed by a man with a gun or a nurse with a syringe.



In fact, as is well known, doctors and nurses had so little to do during the covid hoax that they spent their time rehearsing TikTok dance routines while the innocent elderly were being slaughtered. Specially built hospitals, designed to cope with the avalanche of covid patients, were left empty and unused. Politicians boasted about the money that was being saved by killing off pensioners.



Attempts to tell the truth about the deliberate, cold-blooded fraud were suppressed by media organisations such as YouTube and the BBC (the staff of which will in due course be tried en masse for genocide – at least I hope so). I wouldn’t trust medical advice by anyone now offering their views on these or any other mainstream channel.



And now euthanasia, doctor-assisted-suicide, mercy killing or whatever you want to call it is being promoted globally. You know something is planned and bad when its global.



Every country which has introduced a euthanasia programme of any kind has effectively abandoned any pretence at civilisation.



The people who promote euthanasia claim that there will be rules and regulations and restrictions which will ensure that only the terminally ill will be accepted for death by doctor.



They talk of compassion and kindness and they have done everything they can to grab the moral high ground, though the idea that any government would do anything designed to make people’s lives better is, sadly, laughable. But I’m afraid I fear that their intentions are built more on ignorance rather than kindness. Some supporting the Bill have actually said that individuals should be allowed to die if they feel that they have become a burden.



Whenever euthanasia is introduced the rules are abandoned or changed. It is not long before the service being promoted is available to the anxious, the depressed, the disabled, the unemployed and the poor. It will be available to the young and to the old. And it will be available to teenagers who are feeling down.



More than half the UK population is officially a `burden’ on the State – in other words they receive more money in benefits than they pay in tax. They are the primary target of the Government’s plan to start the mass slaughter of citizens.



No one promoting euthanasia or suicide by doctor seems to know or care that nine out of ten people who attempt suicide but fail, subsequently live long, successful lives – and regret having tried to kill themselves.



And how many of those supporting euthanasia have taken the time to read the paper entitled `High rates of psychiatric comorbidity among requesters of medical assistance in dying: Results of a Canadian prevalence study’. The paper appeared in 2021. The researchers concluded: `Patients with psychiatric comorbidity comprise a substantial proportion of patients requesting Medical Assistance in Dying’.’



The initial idea is always that euthanasia will be available only to patients who are at the very end of a long process of dying. The idea is that those patients will be liberated from their pain and suffering and will be allowed to die in quiet dignity.



But that’s not what happens. It is definitely not what happens.



Look at every other country which has introduced euthanasia. Look at Canada where people are being murdered because they are jobless and poor and without hope. People are being killed for social reasons. Euthanasia will be available for patients with mental illness in 2027.



Children with autism, Asperger’s and ADHD will be quietly euthanized. Schoolchildren who are miserable will be quietly euthanized without their parents’ knowledge or consent.



And it is, of course, all about money.



Killing patients isn’t about kindness. It’s about saving money and it’s part of a well-documented plan to reduce the size of the world’s population down to 500 million.



There is no doubt that killing the long-term sick saves a lot of money.



A Canadian Armed Forces Veteran who was injured in Afghanistan has reported how at least six veterans in Canada have been offered euthanasia after asking for help. One asked for care and received a letter saying: `If it is too difficult for you to continue living, Madam, we can offer you medical assistance in dying’. One veteran called a crisis hotline and was offered `assisted suicide’ as a solution.



And this is already happening in the UK too. A 25-year-old veteran was in crisis and asked for help. A doctor (in the UK, remember) suggested assisted suicide.



In the UK, it has been claimed a euthanasia programme will save millions for the Government and doubtless enable it to spend more money on bullets and bombs. Modern politicians save money by killing people and then use the money they’v saved to kill more people.



Providing decent palliative care for those who are dying would be kinder, gentler and more in keeping with the tradition of healing. But why cure people or just care for them when you can just kill them instead?



The Government doesn’t admit this but the biggest advantage of the official `death by doctor’ scheme will be the billions which will be saved by cutting the pensions and benefits bills.



Euthanasia is being promoted world-wide and although the process always begins with some caveats it does not take long for doctor-assisted suicide to be freely recommended to the elderly, the mentally ill, the disabled, the poor and the unemployed.



When patients are diagnosed with a serious illness the first thing that will happen is that they’ll be invited to avoid all their problems, save the nation money and join the Waiting List for Death. (Of course there will be a waiting list for death. This is happening under the auspices of the National Health Service after all.) This is already happening with the DNR scheme of course. Doctors and nurses lie to patients and tell them that resuscitation is always painful and that it’s better for them to die if they develop an infection.



Killing patients, or just letting them die, is officially part of the medical establishment’s response to the global warming myth. Read my book `The End of Medicine’ if you want to know more.



The lack of decent pain relief means that some patients will choose euthanasia because they are frightened of being in pain. Evidence shows that patients in genuine need of pain relief do NOT become addicted as some doctors claim. Additionally, some doctors are refusing to prescribe pain killers because they have been wrongly told that global warming comes first and patients’ needs come second. The argument is that doctors should stop prescribing because drugs are affecting global warming. This is patently dangerous, cultist nonsense but without pain killers more people will opt for the euthanasia option.



The problems with euthanasia are legion. It isn’t painless and it isn’t fast. Patients can wake up after being given a lethal dose. How is this going to work?



But the bottom line is that the demand for euthanasia will increase as medical care becomes worse and waiting lists get longer – both things which are happening very rapidly. Millions of patients in the UK will die before they receive the treatment they need. Is this being done deliberately to push them into choosing euthanasia?



The idea of patients dying in agony is grossly exaggerated for the purpose of promoting death by doctor. No one need ever be in intractable pain. Pain control is (or should be) available and can free patients and often give them more life than they knew they had. Patients are only in unbearable pain if their pain control isn’t being managed properly. The fear that painkillers will cause addiction is a nonsense for it has been shown that patients in genuine pain do not become addicted. The real problem today is that a clique of cultists within the medical establishment, who mistakenly believe that prescribing drugs contributes to global warming, have encouraged doctors to cut back on their prescribing.



And, remember, Governments everywhere are deliberately and cold bloodedly destroying palliative care. Hospices are closing because changes mean that they cannot afford to stay open. Hospices are closing because of Government policies and tax rules. Without hospices, patients are left with nowhere to go – except to opt for euthanasia. That’s the plan. Close the hospices and push the sick, the depressed and the elderly into one of the State’s Death Rooms. Palliative care is already difficult to find. Governments are withdrawing aid. The result, as governments know, will be a greater demand for euthanasia.



Anyone who really thinks that euthanasia is painless needs to do a little research.



Proponents of the euthanasia bill claim it will be offered to those suffering from a `terminal’ illness. When I was a GP I had two patients who were diagnosed as having terminal cancer. Both lived for more than a decade after they had been abandoned by hospitals. (Both had strong reasons for staying alive.) Older GPs, who, like me, practised in a different time, could tell you similar stories.



There is much talk these days about `terminal’ illness. The words are used as though there comes a point when there is no hope and nothing can be done. But that isn’t true. When doctors use the words `You’re going to die’ what they really mean is `We don’t know what else to do. We have no treatment left that we can use ‘



Remember, it is impossible to know when a patient is terminally ill. When doctors say `there isn’t any more we can do’ they don’t mean that the patient is going to die – they mean they don’t know what else to do. No doctor can possibly say to a patient `you’ve got six months to live’. No one should make predictions like that. I’ve known patients live for a decade after being told they were close to death.



When doctors say that a patient has three months, six months or twelve months to live they are merely guessing and although their guess may sometimes be based on past experience it is as likely to be wrong as right.



Moreover, remember that doctors (particularly the ones in white coats) have a negative placebo effect as well as a positive placebo effect. If a doctor gives a patient a sugar pill and says, with enthusiasm that the pill will cure them, then there is a good chance that the patient will recover. If a doctor says to a patient `You’re going to die’ then the very words will have an impact. There isn’t much difference between a doctor in a white coat and a voodoo witch doctor dressed in feathers.



It is no coincidence that medical care is being dramatically reduced at the same time as euthanasia is being promoted. So, for example, asthma patients are being told that the treatment they’ve used for years must be stopped because it affects global warming. The incidence of sepsis is soaring as doctors refuse to prescribe antibiotics because, once again, they have been convinced that antibiotics will make global warming worse. Doctors have been told to stop investigating, diagnosing and treating illness because they must put the myth of global warming above the interests of real patients. Why doctors believe this dangerous nonsense is a mystery but it is happening. To find out precisely why and how doctors are now deliberately killing their patients please read my book `The End of Medicine’ and if you want to know the truth about euthanasia please read my free book called `The Big Kill’. It’s available to download on my website www.vernoncoleman.com – which is also free and which contains no adverts. You should know that the Nazis ran a euthanasia programme for a while. After a short period Hitler abandoned it because he considered it morally indefensible.



Today, the global depopulation plan is real. And you are the target. During the last few decades the major progress in medicine has come not in saving people but in killing them. The Liverpool Care Pathway. The Do Not Resuscitate notices. The Kill Shots. And euthanasia. We’re living – and dying – in strange and frightening times.



If you want to keep in touch in future please do so by visiting vernoncoleman.com. There are no adverts and no fees and we’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You’ll always be very welcome. The website is often blocked and hidden so if you have difficulty getting through, please try again.



Finally, remember to distrust the Government, to avoid mass media and to fight the lies.



And thank you for watching an old man in a chair.



Copyright Vernon Coleman June 2025

