Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
23m

Dr Coleman has always been right about perfidious Harma and its harmful products, particularly vaxxes. One of his early books was "How to stop your doctor from killing you". How prescient can you get?!

Reply
Share
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
13mEdited

Wonder whatever happened to the people that got J&J Vax? Let's not forget the cardiac issues they suffered thru - so much so that even the genocidal FDA pulled it off market. The death and injury rates have to be much worse than mRNA to get that bioweapon yanked. Or, it was found to be too safe? Hmmm.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture