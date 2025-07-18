One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The items below are all taken from `The End of Medicine’ by Vernon Coleman



No one can yet tell you the precise nature of the effect that mRNA vaccines has on the human body. The experience with the covid-19 vaccines confirms that none of these products should be used in any way on humans or animals. And yet, despite mounting evidence that the covid-19 mRNA vaccines were toxic and useless, new mRNA vaccines are being produced. Those who question the value of mRNA products are dismissed as conspirators and labelled ‘discredited’.



***



Doctors in the UK are being told to limit repeat prescriptions to 28 days. If the medical establishment really cared about the number of journeys being made they wouldn’t do this because limiting prescriptions of essential medicines to one month instead of two months or three months means that patients have to travel far more – they have to visit the doctor and the pharmacist two or three times as often.



***



Having over-prescribed potentially dangerous prescription drugs for many decades, GPs have now dramatically changed their prescribing habits – not because they have suddenly seen the light and realised that they have been overprescribing but because they have been told that they must cut down the number of prescriptions they write in order to combat global warming and to protect earth and its inhabitants from heat waves and searingly hot temperatures. (There is, of course, absolutely no evidence for global warming, which can best be described as a cult rather than a science.) Tragically, GPs are obeying the bizarre strictures on prescribing by suddenly halting the prescribing of drugs which patient have been taking for many years. Many drugs, particularly psychotropic drugs, need to be stopped very slowly, under constant medical supervision, but some GPs are simply refusing to write prescriptions in the mistaken and rather childish belief that they are saving polar bears and preventing glaciers from melting.



***



A group known as the Mutton Crew, linked to British Army intelligence, has for many years been using psychological warfare tricks to target, censor and demonise doctors around the world who have told the truth about anything threatening the existence and aims of the conspirators who want to reduce the world population, and lead us into Net Zero, a global technocracy and the Great Reset. Whether or not the Mutton Crew is linked to the 77th Brigade of the British Army, which has been working against the truth, is still a mystery.



These thoughtless individuals have worked to protect the lies told about covid and the covid-19 vaccine. The group harasses, spreads misinformation, manipulates and creates fake social media accounts to suppress dissent and to destroy the reputations and lives of anyone daring to criticise the lies told about covid by politicians, drug companies, government advisors and the medical establishment. Paid by British taxpayers they down-thumb videos and books and they leave sneering, libellous comments to discredit and break truth-tellers! The members of this criminal group provoke, bait, abuse and antagonise. If their victims respond aggressively then their comments are reported to the police and to social platforms as hate speech. The bullies also make complaints to the General Medical Council if they identify doctors who have questioned the validity of the covid hoax or questioned the value of the covid-19 vaccine. (Doctors who have questioned the value of the toxic covid-19 vaccine have had their licences taken away by the licensing authorities which has been weaponised very effectively.) The aim is to suppress and demonise doctors who know the truth about covid.



These ignorant bullies also set up fake accounts in the names of individual doctors.



Numerous accounts in my name have been set up on social media even though I am actually banned from all platforms and am not allowed to have accounts myself.



And they did all this to protect the financial interests of an entirely corrupt elite, a corrupt pharmaceutical industry, a corrupt government and a corrupt medical establishment. In addition to receiving government funding, it seems likely that these people were paid from outside sources to conduct psychological warfare against honest doctors. It would not be surprising if some of the money came from drug companies.



***



Changes to the system whereby death certificates are provided in England mean that relatives will in future have to wait weeks before being allowed to bury their relatives. There is no sound reason for this.



***



No one in medicine bothers with epidemiology any more. I suspect that most health professionals don’t understand what the word means or how it can be applied to the way we practise health care.



***



Medical journalists are no longer reliable. They use sources who are biased because they are provided (and paid) by drug companies. If you work as a medical correspondent for a newspaper, magazine radio station or television station you will find that it is easy to acquire a list of ‘experts’ who will talk to you whenever you want a quote or some background information. The selected and readily available experts will be drug company hacks – bought and paid for by the drug industry. The ‘experts’ may well be eminent. They will have impeccable qualifications. But they will tell you what they have been told to say by the drug company that is paying them. Modern journalists don’t bother looking for two sides to a story. And so they merely pass on the propaganda. And, as part of the propaganda, they will be told that anyone who opposes the official, ‘party’ line on whatever it is (vaccination, vivisection, transplants, painkillers, tranquillisers, chemotherapy or whatever) is a dangerous lunatic to be ignored, sneered at and suppressed.



***



When I was at medical school I was full of hope and a sense of vocation. When I worked as a GP I was full of hope and a sense of vocation. Today, I am ashamed to be a member of the medical profession.



***



In the UK, King Charles, who is a septuagenarian, is being treated for an unspecified cancer. If Charles were an untitled citizen, and not a member of the royal family, he would have probably been given a kill shot of midazolam and morphine, without the option, in order to kill him and to save the State money. If Charles cared about ‘his’ subjects he would campaign to stop the abuse of patients in the UK – which now has the worst health care system in the world (though America and Canada are providing strong competition in this regard).



***



When Liz Truss was England’s Prime Minister for a few weeks there was a financial crisis. It is reported that when looking for ways to save money, Truss and her chancellor Kwarsi Kwarteng suggested stopping cancer treatment on the National Health Service.



Copyright Vernon Coleman July 2025

