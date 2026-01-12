Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
7hEdited

No concern for the Hippocratic Oath.

No concern for the Golden Rule.

No concern for love your neighbor as yourself.

No concern for the Sixth Commandment

Thou shall not murder !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
School Marm's avatar
School Marm
6h

Killing the mentally ill and disabled. Isn't that how Hitler started???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture