By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The campaign to force through the controversial and terrifying Leadbeater Bill is hotting up as discerning members of the House of Lords wisely try to delay the wretched Bill. The amount of time devoted to the debate over the Bill is, it seems to me, being extended almost indefinitely to improve its chances of becoming law.



Meanwhile, of course, the mainstream media is full of stories about the joys of the after-life, designed to make people content with the prospect of Government endorsed suicide. Hospices are closing and, as a result, there are constant complaints that hospitals are full of elderly patients. (Many of them can’t be sent home because no one trying to live on the UK basic State pension of around £176.45 a week can afford food and heat and would freeze or starve to death.)



The UK’s Daily Express fights on to try to save the Bill enabling doctors to offer suicide as a `treatment’ option.



Supporters of doctor assisted suicide never talk about the Government’s boast that killing old people saves money on caring and pensions. And they never mention the fact that euthanasia victims are a useful source of organs for transplantation.



If you want to know why this Bill should never be passed, just look at Canada – now one of the world’s leading centres of murder by doctor.



When the Canadians first made death by doctor legal in 2016 there were all sorts of restrictions on who could be accepted for the `death by doctor’ scheme. They speedily got rid of the restrictions, which were considered a nuisance. In some areas of Canada, the number of deaths officially registered as `death by doctor’ is around 8%. In 2024, 16,499 people were deliberately killed by doctors, though the actual figure is much higher than this because the official Canadian statistics and some provinces don’t count the deliberate killing of patients by doctors as a cause of death, and so instead they put down the underlying condition which was used as an excuse for the killing.



This, of course, is the reverse of the trick they used to boost up the number of people dying from covid. Everyone who had a positive PCR test (generally agreed to be the most random and entirely useless medical test in history) was put down as having died of covid even if they were run over by a bus or bludgeoned to death by a madman. In Canada, to keep the totals down (and remember that in 2024 the official figure for death by doctor was still 16,499) they put you down as having died of asthma or toothache even if you died with a doctor pumping a syringe full of poison into a vein.



Death by doctor is already one of (if not the) biggest cause of death in Canada. It is certainly the biggest cause of death among those dismissed so airily by the conspirators as the `useless eaters’.



The Canadian death by doctor programme began in 2016 and the legislation required that death be reasonably foreseeable. (That’s what you get when lawyers become involved. Surely everyone’s death is reasonably foreseeable? We all die eventually. Even the conspirators.) By 2025, there had been 60,301 official deaths by doctor but as I have explained the real figure is much higher.



In 2021, just five years after the launch of death by doctor, Canadians started killing people who didn’t have a reasonably foreseeable death but did have what they called a grievous and incurable medical condition. The lawyers got involved and death by doctor was made available to anyone with a serious illness or an incurable disease. So in Canada they’ll kill you if you have diabetes or heart disease or are disabled. Or if you feel you have lost your independence. The poor or lonely are especially likely to be killed.



Canadians are being coerced by doctors into choosing to end their lives.



Many of those killed in Canada are young and in good health. One patient was approved for `death by doctor’ because of hearing loss.



You probably won’t be surprised to hear that the same thing is happening in the other countries. In Holland a healthy 17-year-old with mental health problems was killed. (It’s worth noting, by the way, that nine out of ten people who attempt suicide and fail are happy that they failed – they rediscover their joy of living.)



Researchers found that many patients who were killed in Holland were autistic or had learning difficulties.



In Belgium parental consent is required for children under 15 years of age. Think about that.



In California there is pressure to kill anyone with dementia.



And for those who believe the lie that doctor assisted suicide is painless then please read my free PDF book, The Big Kill, for the shocking and horrifying truth (link to the PDF book is at the bottom of this page).



Here’s a little challenge for Kim Leadbeater MP, the British politician who sponsored Britain’s death by doctor Bill.



I bet you £10,000 that within five years (by the end of 2030) your Bill will (if it has passed through the House of Commons and the House of Lords) have been changed and your `death by doctor’ scheme will be available for more people than was promised in your original Bill. Are you prepared to take the bet, Ms Leadbeater? It’s a fair bet that the mentally ill, the elderly and the disabled will be killed. And the poor and the very young. That’s what has happened everywhere else. Why should Britain be different?



Those innocents who say `I want the choice’ simply do not realise that `wanting a choice’ means that in the end they (and everyone else) won’t have a choice at all.



In my personal and professional opinion, as a doctor and an author, the form of euthanasia promoted by Leadbeater has nothing to do with kindness but everything to do with global population control and financial expediency.



If you want to know more about doctor assisted suicide or euthanasia read my book The Big Kill. It’s available as a FREE PDF book on this website (www.vernoncoleman.com). And please, please send a copy of the PDF to members of the House of Lords and to journalists. CLICK HERE to download the free PDF book.



Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2026

Death by doctor is not painless, peaceful and dignified – on the contrary its painful, horrifying and cruel

