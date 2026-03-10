One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

In February 2026 there was a measles outbreak in part of London. (Nothing unusual in that. And it was reported that the number of cases was not exceptional.)

The authorities responded by warning parents that their children could be excluded from school if they were not fully vaccinated against measles. And so mass compulsory vaccination got a step closer.

And how long before children are vaccinated without their parent’s consent? How long before children are held down and vaccinated against their consent?



(There is of course a real advantage in keeping children away from school. They are away from the indoctrination which seems to be an essential part of education these days.)



But which is more dangerous – measles or the measles vaccine?



And if you are vaccinated and believe that the vaccine works why worry about being with the non-vaccinated? (Actually, of course, the vaccine doesn’t protect everyone. Vaccines never do. But the politicians and the teachers don’t know that, of course.



Governments and the obedient lapdogs in the mainstream press are currently going through one of their regular campaigns to persuade parents to have their children vaccinated against measles.



There are two sets of figures which the mainstream media never mention. So here are some hidden truths about measles and the measles vaccine. You probably won’t find these figures on the BBC which disapproves of anyone questioning vaccine safety or efficacy. (Remember, the BBC has stated that they would not interview anyone questioning the value of vaccination whether they were ‘right or wrong’. In my view, you won’t ever get the truth out of the BBC, which seems to me to be simply the propaganda unit for corrupt politicians and the drug companies. I believe the BBC should have been closed down years ago and the staff arrested for fraud and for spreading misinformation. It is my opinion that the world would be a healthier place if censors such as the BBC and YouTube didn’t exist.)



First, the number of deaths caused by measles.



This figure is clearly crucial to the argument.



The notifications of measles infections are surprisingly low. In 2023, for example, the number of notifications of measles was 1,619.



And the number of deaths is usually very low indeed.



In 2023, or example, three people died of measles. (Or, rather, since I heartily distrust official figures they died of or with it.) Two of those who died were adults (who may well have been very old) and one was a child who died from a rare type of infection caused by what is called a `defective’measles virus.



Second, we need to know the number of people injured or killed by the measles vaccine. Side effects can be nasty and include seizures (which may affect 1 in 1,000 of those vaccinated), swelling of the brain and fever.



The UK authorities are shy about sharing information about vaccine related deaths (how curious) but, as usual, the Americans are far more forthcoming.



In the decade 2015 to 2025, a total of 620 individual were hospitalised after being given the measles vaccine and in that decade there were 41 deaths caused by the vaccine. Also 244 children were left disabled. (Remember that these figures represent only a tiny percentage of the real total since doctors are reluctant to blame vaccines for anything. Remember too that I believe there may be long term effects of vaccination.)



In the years since 1989, there have been 258 deaths resulting from the measles vaccine.



Since measles is hardly a major killer, I do think that those figures should make everyone sit up and take notice.



Which is more dangerous – measles or the measles vaccine?



And, I repeat, you should remember that only a very tiny percentage of the total number of injuries and deaths caused by any vaccine are actually reported to the authorities. In most cases some other explanation is found. Doctors don’t like reporting vaccine deaths because they might get sued. It’s generally now assumed that only 1 in 100 problems are reported.



Oh, and remember that children who have been vaccinated against measles may still get it.



And there is something else too – there can sometimes be exceptional risks with any vaccine. So, for example, in Syria in 2014 there were 15 child deaths because of an error or accident with the vaccine. Those should still count as measles vaccine deaths – because they were.



As always I am not saying that you should or should not be vaccinated or have a child vaccinated. Everyone should make their own decision based on the available facts. I am just trying to provide figures which are usually ignored or suppressed by the main stream media.



(As I have discovered to my cost, telling the truth and sharing accurate information can be considered tantamount to a crime these days. It won’t be long before it is a crime. There are people who want truth telling to be regarded as a form of terrorism. A friend tells me, by the way, that according to the internet my only education was obtained from the school I attended. My university and medical degrees appear to have been omitted.)



Copyright Vernon Coleman February 2026



P.S. Great news. Greedy GPs in England are going on strike and threatening to refuse to give flu jabs next winter unless they are paid an extra thirty pieces of silver per vaccination. They obviously wouldn’t do this unless they knew that flu jabs are worthless and potentially dangerous. For once GPs are doing something valuable for their abandoned patients. Maybe GPs are beginning to realise that vaccines do more harm than good.

