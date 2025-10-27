Exposing The Darkness

KC
2h

Heartbreaking story Dr. Coleman. I believe this happens routinely. Are you familiar with the Grace Schara case, Appleton, WI? It’s a very sad case, needless loss of a wonderful young woman. In her case, the questions are the same as you posed. Incompetence? Deliberate? Evidence at her trial was thorough, well-documented and well-presented, but a jury deliberated a VERY short time and found no fault of any medical providers or institutions. Unbelievable. Makes no sense at all.

My sympathy to you for the loss of your Father at a time before he should have passed. Has to be incredibly frustrating to you when medicine has been your lifelong passion and profession. Thank you for sharing.

Lynn Hotle
2h

I am so sorry about what happened to your dad. My mother also died after being given morphine here in the U.S.

She was living in a private assisted living residence owned by a Hospice nurse.

My mom had cancer, but had not complained of pain. She died during the night after being given morphine. Mom had Mesothelioma and was short of breath. I know that morphine depresses breathing.

What really bothered me is that it seemed wrong that she was given morphine by the owner of the private home and then died. I didn't think that it was proper. I don't believe that the nurse should have been the one to dose her.

When I heard that mom was given morphine, I questioned why, she hadn't complained of pain? I lived in an adjacent state and was going to leave in the morning to go see about mom, but she died that night. I didn't even get to say goodbye.

