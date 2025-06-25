Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric's avatar
Eric
2h

Haven’t been to a doctor in over 15 years and take zero pharma. These so called expert doctors who poisoned their own patients will be replaced by AI doctors anyway. All that studying, money, and time to get a worthless degree! When all you had to do was buy a roll of tin foil and make a hat. Maybe $2! 😎💯🤡🌎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric's avatar
Eric
2h

Oh and when you are jab injured these doctors will lie straight to your face saying it wasn’t the poison. But when they leave the room, nurses say otherwise! Happened to someone I know!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture