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By Rhoda Wilson March 31

My new book, ‘How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed’, is out. It’s a staggering, true story of deceit, betrayal and corruption, Dr. Vernon Coleman writes.

The book aims to bring the situation about covid and the Globalists’ Great Reset, a conspiracy to enslave you, up to date. Using up-to-date information, the book explains in more detail than Dr. Coleman’s previous books what has happened, what is happening and what is going to happen.

“This is a history of the past, the present and the future,” he says.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

This book is a sequel to a series of books I have written over recent years. In April 2020, I published `Coming Apocalypse’ (which described why I knew the covid scare was a fake and why the authorities would try to introduce a compulsory vaccination programme). Books that followed include `Covid-19: the Greatest Hoax in History’, `Covid-19 The Fraud Continues’, `Covid-19 Exposing the lies’, `Endgame’, `They want your money and your life’, `Social Credit: Nightmare on your Street’ and `Their Terrifying Plan’. Inevitably, some of these books have been banned at various times.



The specific object is to bring the situation up-to-date and, using up-to-date information, to explain in more detail what has happened, what is happening and what is going to happen. This is a history of the past, the present and the future.



You will discover why the conspiracy has been deliberately designed to kill billions and why those who were vaccinated with the covid-19 vaccine are in peril. I’ll explain why digital ID is being introduced, why digital currencies are being promoted and why social credit programmes are spreading. All these things are happening globally because the conspiracy is global. And there is a conspiracy.



It is difficult to know when the conspiracy began – but conspiracy there is. And it is not theoretical – it’s very real. It is equally difficult to know who was behind it for the conspirators themselves have always hidden behind “handmaidens” and “apparatchiks” trained by organisations such as the World Economic Forum and Common Purpose.

[Related: Common Purpose – The deeply sinister organisation with thousands of operatives in positions of power & influence in the UK and Brian Gerrish: A British System of Psychological Manipulation Which Has Been Sold Worldwide]

The only certainty is that the original conspirators died long ago and the plot has been passed down through the generations, with powerful bankers; the descendants of former Nazis and members of European royalty making up a disparate and unlikely board of management for the conspiracy.



One certainty is that the conspiracy has become more complex, more sophisticated, and more evil with each year that has passed. Another certainty is that the apparent protagonists (you undoubtedly know their names as well as I do and since I’d like to be able to publish this book, you can fill them in for yourself) who think they rule the world are merely figure heads causing chaos, promoting their own lunatic ideas, making obscene amounts of money (largely by cheating and crookery) pretending to be philanthropists, exhibiting their own absurd hypocrisies and idiosyncrasies but following the game plan prepared for them by the Bilderbergers, the insiders at the World Economic Forum, members of at least two royal families and by a cluster of old school bankers left over from Jekyll Island, and doing what they are told to do.



Everything bad that has happened, and is happening, has a purpose. Everything bad that is happening was planned. As I explained in my earlier books, everything began when a group of very rich people realised that the oil was running out. Modern society is dependent upon oil in many ways (as a fuel and a fertiliser) and the billionaires decided that to protect themselves, they needed to cut the size of the world’s population. Moreover, they needed to do it quite drastically. And so, they invented the myth of global warming as an excuse to introduce a series of measures designed to reduce the number of people alive. (The evidence for all this is in my earlier books. If I repeat it here, I will be heartily criticised for repeating what I’ve already written. There is a list of useful reading on vernoncoleman.com.)



Covid was just a remarketed version of the seasonal flu. The British government’s expert advisors agreed in March 2020 that covid was not “a high consequence disease” and no more of a killer infection than any other flu. (Details of the early days of the fraud appear in my book ‘Coming Apocalypse’, which was published in April 2020.)



And yet at the same time, a joint statement was issued by YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google and others saying: “We are working closely together on covid-19 response efforts. We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms and sharing critical updates in coordination with government health care agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

What they really meant, of course, was that they planned to suppress truths, silence and demonise truth-tellers and to spread lies, misinformation and disinformation as widely as they could. These platforms, between them, caused many deaths and spread fear and trembling where there was no need. The bosses of these wretched organisations should all be arrested and tried for conspiracy and corporate genocide.

YouTube alone removed 5.6 million videos. Media outlets around the world were fed with lies by a private message factory called Project Syndicate – funded by the usual suspects: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, George Soros and Google. This little cabal put forward an article entitled: ‘Why Vaccination Should Be Compulsory’. I rather doubt if any of these protagonists knew or know a damn thing about vaccination. (Curiously, the new Director General of the BBC is to be an ex-Google employee. I suspect that he will fit in well with the BBC’s policy of providing licence fee payers with misinformation and suppressing uncomfortable truths, even if the result is that innocent people die.)

[Related: Google is to journalism what Vikings were to monks. Now their man will run the BBC, The Register, 30 March 2026]

But covid was important as one sign of something much more sinister – a genuine conspiracy to control and to destroy. It was a training exercise (designed to encourage compliance through fear) and it was, as I warned in February and March 2020, an opportunity to introduce a compulsory vaccine programme – a programme designed to cause massive damage to the innocent and naïve citizens who believed the lies they were told and allowed themselves to be vaccinated.

In this book, you’ll find out everything you need to know about how and why your world is being destroyed. And why everything is going to get worse, much worse – particularly for those who agreed to be vaccinated. You’ll find out how we got there and where we’re going. Why and how politicians, journalists, scientists, celebrities and royalty worked together to confuse, deceive and suppress the truth. You’ll find out how they’re manipulating you and controlling you and influencing the way you think. As usual with my books, I have not put references in the back because these would double the size of the book and the price. It’s important to me that this book is read by as many people as possible. As usual, I have kept the price to an absolute minimum. Everything in this book can easily be researched online if you need more information – otherwise, just quote this book as a source.



I’m sorry to have to tell you, but these are the good old days. We have very little time to save ourselves. The only question is: will our society continue to decay slowly, inevitably and remorselessly or will it now struggle on for a little longer and then suddenly collapse? The conspirators don’t really care what happens as long as people and humanity are destroyed. It won’t change my life one jot if you read this book. But it will probably change your life. And that is what books should do. It is time to fight or despair. You have no other choice. And you must make your decision quickly, for time is running out.



My books are now so banned and controlled (as am I) that I intend this to be my last book on the Great Reset, the covid fraud and so on. The authorities will doubtless be delighted. I will add that the abuse I have received from those who claim to be concerned by the work of the conspirators now pretty well matches the abuse I have received from the authorities.



I should point out that there are some repetitions in this book. These are deliberate and are in the book to avoid complex cross-referencing and footnotes which would, I believe, break up the flow of the narrative. This is a complex story, made more complex by the fact that the authorities everywhere have done their best to suppress the truth. Reading this book will give you a valuable overview of what has happened, what is happening now, and what is going to happen in the very near future. Reversing the changes already made, halting the changes currently being made and stopping the planned changes is up to us.



Part One is really an introduction but people tend to skip introductions and this section is crucial.



Part Two explains how the covid fraud was deliberately designed to injure, kill and maim. And to destroy the brains of all those who believed in the lies which gave us the lockdowns and who then allowed themselves to be vaccinated with the most toxic pharmaceutical substance ever made. The fraudulent covid pandemic had nothing whatsoever to do with protecting people from the cleverly marketed annual flu.



Part Three explains how the bad things that are happening were deliberately designed to help take us all into the Great Reset. There is a section at the back of this book which explains precisely how you can help repair the past and protect us from the future they have planned for us.



Note: The above is taken from the Preface to `How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed!’ by Vernon Coleman. For details of how to purchase a copy, please CLICK HERE (This book was first published as `Conspiracy!’ last week.)

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

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