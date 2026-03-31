Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
5d

I love my regular dose of Dr. Vernon!

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
5d

A truth teller in a world full of liars! A real gem.

Thank you for posting!

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