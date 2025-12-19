Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2h

Welcome, folks to the New Normal of the NWO !!!

Something VERY basic has gone entirely haywire in the so-called advanced mass-societies ...🤔🤔🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
2h

I feel like the next thing that will happen is when a patient is still delerious, waking up from anesthesia, before they've even been told what the surgery results are, they'll be asked to sign away their life with the justification that the surgeon found something that's life threatening, and they'll be injected right there in the recovery room before they've even had a chance to wake up. Maybe that's already happening--no one outside of the doctors or nurses would know what really happened. I feel like this is possibly some kind of soul-trap--a person signing away ownership of their life essence to an entity outside of themselves. It's beyond sick and surely has occultic activities involved. We need to NEVER be okay with any of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture