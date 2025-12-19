One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

2026 is the year when the state approved mass slaughter of the disabled, the poor, the frail, the old, the unemployed and the unwanted becomes global.



They call it doctor assisted suicide and it’s already available in a number of countries (notably Canada and Holland) but its spreading fast and like everything else bad that is happening it is global. Opposing this sinister, contemptible and malevolent new movement is one of the most difficult challenges we face in 2026.



In Britain, the pro euthanasia supporters have for months been pushing hard for new legislation which will legalise the mass murder of the weak and the innocent. It looks as though the bad guys are as desperate to push through the `death by doctor’ legislation as I feared they would be. The Bill, surely one of the most badly conceived, misleading and dangerous pieces of legislation ever introduced into the British Parliament, has been narrowly passed by a bunch of ignorant MPs - most of whom didn’t have the foggiest idea what they were voting for - and is now with the House of Lords where the amount of time allocated to the Bill seems to be extending exponentially so as to be sure it gets through.



And if the Bill gets held up anywhere there will, I suspect, be another vote, and another vote – in the same way that voters who choose the `wrong’ answer at the ballot box are, these days, asked to try again until they get it right (particularly if the vote affects the European Union in any way).



The supporters of this dangerous legislation, which will allow doctors to kill patients who have been convinced that death is their only answer, will say that they will only offer euthanasia to a small number of patients who are in terrible pain and who are desperate to die.



And some naïve and ignorant campaigners may think that’s what will happen.



But in every country where doctor assisted suicide has been made legal the rules about who can be killed have been quickly changed – with the parameters being extended and the original restrictions brushed aside.



What starts out as an apparently well-meant service for the few quickly becomes nothing less than the mass murder of people who are regarded by the conspirators and their slaves as a useless drain on society.



Look at Canada – now one of the world’s leading centres of murder by doctor.



When the Canadians first made death by doctor legal in 2016 there were all sorts of restrictions on who could be accepted for the `death by doctor’ scheme.



They speedily got rid of the restrictions, which were considered a nuisance, and today more than one in every 20 deaths in Canada is a death by doctor killing. In some areas of Canada the number of deaths officially registered as `death by doctor’ is around 8%.



In 2024, 16,499 people were deliberately killed by doctors though the actual figure is much higher than this because the official Canadian statistics and some provinces don’t count the deliberate killing of patients by doctors as a cause of death and so instead they put down the underlying condition which was used an excuse for the killing. Death by Canada is already one of (if not the) biggest cause of death in Canada. It is certainly the biggest cause of death among those dismissed so airily by the conspirators as the `useless eaters’.



So, presumably, you can get death by poverty or joblessness.



This, of course, is the reverse of the trick they used to boost up the number of people dying from covid. Everyone who had a positive PCR test (generally agreed to be the most random and entirely useless medical test in history) was put down as having died of covid even if they were run over by a bus or bludgeoned to death by a madman. In Canada, to keep the totals down (and remember that in 2024 the official figure for death by doctor was still 16,499) they put you down as having died of asthma or toothache even if you died with a doctor pumping a syringe full of poison into a vein.



The Canadian death by doctor programme began in 2016 and the legislation required that death be reasonably foreseeable. (That’s what you get when lawyers become involved. Surely everyone’s death is reasonably foreseeable? We all die eventually. Even the conspirators.) By 2025, there had been 60,301 official deaths by doctor but the real figure is much higher.



In 2021, just five years after the launch of death by doctor, Canadians started killing people who didn’t have a reasonably foreseeable death but did have what they called a grievous and incurable medical condition. The lawyers got involved and death by doctor was made available to anyone with a serious illness or an incurable disease.



So in Canada they’ll kill you if you have diabetes or heart disease or are disabled. Or if you feel you have lost your independence. The poor or lonely are especially likely to be killed. Canadians are being coerced by doctors into choosing to end their lives. Many of those killed in Canada are young and in good health. One patient was approved for `death by doctor’ because of hearing loss.



Christine Gauthier, a former member of the Canadian military who injured her back in a 1989 training accident and who competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, needed a wheelchair ramp in her home. She’d been trying to get the ramp for five years. The caseworker who responded offered her a medical assisted death (the Canadian version of euthanasia is known as MAID) and offered to provide the equipment. The Veterans Minister, Lawrence MacAulay later revealed that at least four other Canadian military veterans had been offered a medically assisted death. He added that a veterans’ service agent had been suspended.



Kathrin Mentler, a 37-year-old counselling student went to the Vancouver General Hospital for help with her debilitating feelings of depression and hopelessness. The staff member she saw told that psychiatrists were in short supply. ‘Have you considered MAID?’ she was asked. The clinician who made this bizarre and inappropriate offer said that overdosing at home could lead to brain damage whereas a state-administered MAID death would be more comfortable. A Vancouver Coastal Health spokesman said that the hospital had followed protocols.



A 61-year-old woman called Donna Duncan suffered from depression after a concussion sustained in a car crash. She was offered, and accepted, death by doctor as an alternative to treatment. Mrs Duncan’s daughters, Alicia and Christie later requested an investigation, saying that their mother should not have been offered death because of her mental health troubles. The police investigation concluded with no arrests.



Alan Nichols, a 61-year-old Canadian was killed by a lethal injection in 2019. His health problem was hearing loss. His brother later said that Mr Nichols was ‘basically put to death’. No medical personnel contacted his relatives ‘out of respect for patient confidentiality’.



An unnamed Canadian Forces veteran suffering from PTSD was told that he could opt for a medically assisted death. Family members said that the veteran felt betrayed and that the offer had derailed his recovery.



Roger Foley suffers from a degenerative brain disorder and was offered euthanasia so often that he began recording hospital staff. In one recording, a hospital ethicist told Foley that his care was costing the hospital ‘north of $1,500 a day’ and asked if he had ‘an interest in assisted dying’.



After 71-year-old Marilynn Leskun was admitted to Abbotsford Regional Hospital after a fall from her wheelchair, her husband stayed with her nearly 24 hours a day. They had been together for 50 years. He reported later that the medical staff ‘pressured’ and ‘badgered’ him to allow his wife to die and then suggested that he let her be euthanized. Mr Leskun said that over an eight day period, staff asked him five times to let them place a DNR designation on his wife. He objected strongly and a doctor then asked him to let staff euthanize his wife. The doctor said: ‘You know, I have written orders for medically assisted dying.’ Mr Leskun said ‘No’. Eventually, worn out by what was happening, Mr Leskun finally said that he would agree to a DNR notice. The nurse replied: ‘Oh, it’s OK. The doctor has already put a DNR on.’ The doctor had put the DNR notice on against Mr Leskun’s wishes. Mrs Leskun died shortly afterwards. Mr Leskun said that he believed that MAID is offered ‘when the system figures that there is too much cost and effort. I believe that the system has a motivation towards moving those kinds of people towards medically assisted dying.’ He went on to say that it seemed to him that MAID was being promoted as a noble choice – ‘good for society, for everybody, for yourself, it’s the noblest thing you could do.’



Sheila Elson took her daughter to a hospital emergency room in Newfoundland. Unprompted, the doctor informed Mrs Elson that her 25-year-old daughter, who has cerebral palsy and spinal bifida, was a good candidate for euthanasia. When the offer was rejected, the doctor told her that not taking up the State’s kind offer to kill her daughter would be selfish.



Lisa Pauli had been anorexic for most of her life. Her psychiatrist assured her that when the laws in Canada are extended she will probably be eligible to be killed by a doctor – because she has an eating disorder.



Sophia who was living on disability payments and who had failed to obtain affordable housing ended her life under Canada’s assisted-suicide laws. ‘The Government sees me as expendable trash, a complainer, useless and a pain in the ass,’ she said after she and friends had pleaded without success for better living conditions. A second woman called Denise has also applied to end her life because she is struggling to survive on disability payments and cannot find suitable housing. Both women were unable to work and were receiving $1,169 per month – well below the poverty line.



When Canada’s ‘death by doctor scheme’ was introduced in 2016, fears were raised that vulnerable groups could be targeted. (I find it scarcely believable but the criteria for MAID were revised after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that the previous law which excluded people with disabilities from the death by doctor scheme was unconstitutional. You can always rely on the lawyers and the judges to do the wrong thing, can’t you?)



I could go on. But you get the picture. The really alarming thing is that 73% of Canadians approve of the way ‘death by doctor’ is being managed. Just 16% of Canadians oppose it. An astonishing 27% of Canadians believe that MAID should be expanded to include people who aren’t ill but who are poor. And 28% of Canadians would offer ‘death by doctor’ to the homeless. Just 20% would offer MAID to anyone for any reason. Over half of Canadians said that people who couldn’t receive the treatment they needed (for financial or other reasons) should be offered ‘death by doctor’.



In theory, death by doctor is supposed to be offered only to people whose problems are incurable. But who knows what is incurable and what isn’t? A cure may be just around the corner. The patient’s problem may disappear without treatment (as many health problems do). The diagnosis might be wrong (as diagnoses often are). The doctor may not be aware that a cure is available. An available cure may be deemed too expensive.



In March 2027, Canada will start killing people who are mentally ill. And they’ll be killing children too. One pressure group has already produced a booklet entitled the `Children’s Activity Book for Assisted Dying’. Over a quarter of Canadians want `death by doctor’ to be offered to the homeless. To some extent it already is.



Actually, allowing doctors to kill the depressed and the anxious isn’t really necessary because they have, you will not be surprised to hear, found a way round the inconvenient law which currently protected the mentally ill from death by doctor.



Doctors will use any physical ailment as an excuse to sign the patient up for `death by doctor’. Arthritis, Asthma, Eczema, Menopausal problems – anything will do. If things are slow they’ll probably sign you up for indigestion or dandruff.



Here’s how it works.



A woman pops along to see her doctor and regales him with another instalment of her life story. Her husband is out of work, the washing machine has broken and she struggles to make ends meet.



`I’m sorry to hear this,’ says her doctor smarmily. `Would you like some more pills or would you rather die? We have a special offer on death by doctor this week?’



`Oh, well, I’ll give the death by doctor a try,’ says the woman, thinking that she can always go back to the pills if it doesn’t work.



`Fine,’ says the doctor. `I can’t give you death by doctor for your depression until 2027 but you have a bad knee don’t you?’



`Oh yes, doctor. It gives me terrible gip if I have to run for a bus in cold weather.’



`That’s fine then,’ says her doctor. `We can use your bad knee as your ticket to the death by doctor scheme. Is Thursday convenient?’



`Thursday would be fine.’



`Wonderful. There’s no need to bring a suitcase or any spare clothes and no need to tell anyone where you’re going but if you have a nice urn you’re not using bring that with you. We’ll ring your husband and let him know what’s happened. He can pick you up. In the urn.’



And that’s the merry end of that.



You probably won’t be surprised to hear that the same thing is happening in the other countries. In Holland a healthy 17 year old with mental health problems was killed. (It’s worth noting, by the way, that nine out of ten people who attempt suicide and fail are happy that they failed – they rediscover their joy of living.) Researchers found that many patients who were killed were autistic or had learning difficulties. In Belgium parental consent is required for children under 15 years of age. In California there is pressure to kill anyone with dementia.



Here’s a little challenge for Kim Leadbeater MP, the British politician who sponsored Britain’s death by doctor Bill.



I bet you £10,000 that within five years (by the end of 2030) your Bill will (if it has passed through the House of Commons and the House of Lords) have been changed and your `death by doctor’ scheme will be available for more people than was promised in your original Bill.



It’s a fair bet that the mentally ill, the elderly and the disabled will be killed. And the poor and the very young.



That’s what has happened everywhere else. Why should Britain be different?



Like politicians, estate agents and vaccine salesmen the people who promote death by doctor schemes always lie about what they’re offering.



It is, for example, a convenient myth (convenient for the proponents of euthanasia) that doctor-assisted suicide (also known as euthanasia) is painless and dignified.



Oh dear, is that a whopper. It’s up there with `this won’t hurt a bit’, `if you move here you’ll find the neighbours are lovely’ and `these tax rises are for your benefit’.



There is plenty of evidence to show that death by doctor is neither painless nor dignified. Euthanasia does not provide the painless, peaceful death which its advocates claim it to be. The problem is that apart from shooting them with Dirty Harry’s Magnum there is no perfect way for the government to kill people.



There are no standardised methods for euthanasia and so, as a result, there are frequent cases of prolonged and distressing deaths. There appears to be a high incidence of vomiting, re-awakening from coma and prolongation of the dying process (with some individuals taking up to seven days to die.) Mixing concoctions of drugs has led to traumatic deaths.



There is considerable confusion about what to do if an initial attempt at euthanasia fails. Should the patient be told that they have to give their consent a second time? Or a third time? What should be done if a patient is semi-conscious and has not died? Should they then be kept alive?



A study performed in the Netherlands showed that in 21 of 114 cases, the patient did not die as soon as expected or woke up and the doctor had to `kill’ them for a second time.



What happens if the doctor or nurse who is performing the euthanasia has left the building – which is likely to happen if a death takes a number of days?



What happens if a doctor or nurse cannot put an IV line into a vein? (This is something which often happens with elderly patients whose veins may be frail or damaged.)



The same drugs which are used for killing prisoners on death row are sometimes used to kill patients who have consented to euthanasia. But there is evidence that the killing of prisoners does not always go smoothly and can take longer than might be expected. (Lethal injections were introduced as more humane than the gas chamber or the electric chair. There is no evidence that they are.)



One of the drugs used in the authorised killing of patients is propofol which can sting as it flows through a vein when given in normal doses. No one knows what effect it has when given in large doses in euthanasia. Experts fear that death by euthanasia could feel like drowning. If paralysing drugs are used, the patient appears calm, peaceful and quiet – but that doesn’t tell us what the patient is experiencing.



When killing drugs are given orally, the death can take up to ten hours. If a doctor or nurse is not available with an IV kit ready, the distress to patients and relatives can be considerable.



Monitors are not used when a patient is being killed. This means that there is no evidence about what is happening, and death can only be certified by a doctor or nurse feeling for a pulse. No attempts are made to monitor brain or cardiac response.



Autopsies of executed American prisoners show the accumulation of fluid in the lungs. This is very distressing, for the patient is effectively drowning in their own secretions.



Experts fear that patients being killed may suffer intolerable, unbearable physical or psychological pain.



In Belgium, the relatives of a 36-year-old woman heard screams when she was supposedly being euthanized. A post mortem showed that the woman had been suffocated with a pillow after the drugs failed to kill her.



An elderly, demented woman in Belgium was euthanized after her family decided that she should be killed. Since it was claimed that the woman didn’t understand what was happening, the doctor laced her coffee with her sedatives – while she was chatting with her family. The doctor then gave another sedative by injection. The woman then stood up. Family members held her down while the doctor injected her and killed her. In court later the judges declared that ‘given the deeply demented condition of the patient, the doctor did not need to verify her wish for euthanasia.’ (I find it difficult to understand how this death could be described as euthanasia.)



A gunshot would be quicker and probably more painless than drugs. Why don’t advocates of euthanasia endorse the idea that doctors should simply shoot patients? Patients could, like Nurse Edith Cavell, be put on a chair and shot in a scruffy courtyard. It would be faster and more certain than any other way of killing. A firing squad could be made up of doctors and nurses – with special fees for the occasion, of course.



In more than half of the cases where individuals in Oregon, USA were subjected to euthanasia, there is no record of whether or not there were any complications.



Complications which have been recorded during euthanasia include: difficulty in finding a vein, spasms, twitching, nausea, vomiting, tachycardia, sweating, gasping. One instance of euthanasia failed because the doctor had ordered the wrong drug. Another attempt was delayed when the doctor had to leave to fetch a second batch of lethal drugs.



Taking lethal drugs by mouth can be traumatic. It is not unusual for patients to take many hours to die. One patient took 104 hours to die. One patient became unconscious 25 minutes after swallowing lethal medication but woke up and regained consciousness 65 hours later.



One report showed that lethal injections caused severe pain and severe respiratory distress with associated sensations of drowning, asphyxiation, panic and terror in the overwhelming majority of cases. It is a virtual medical certainty that most, if not all, prisoners will experience excruciating suffering, including sensations of drowning and suffocation from pentobarbital. A study of more than 200 autopsy reports after executions in nine American States showed evidence of pulmonary oedema in the lungs (likely to cause a feeling of drowning or suffocation)



Midazolam used in executions has caused signs of pain – including gasping, choking and coughing, with patients heaving against their restraints.



Evidence shows that some people who choose assisted suicide vomit their lethal dose of drugs before it can be absorbed.



You should not for one second believe the outrageous attempts by the Bill’s supporters to claim the moral high ground. No Parliament passes bills to help people. Politicians have deliberately destroyed our food, our health care, our water, our cities, our towns, our countryside and our reputation. And this Parliament, and this Bill is no different. Anyone who thinks the Leadbeater Bill was promoted and passed to help people is woefully, almost criminally, misguided.



How many of the psychopathic MPs who voted to kill the weak and the gentle and the lonely and the depressed did so because they were offered advancement in the Party of a nice Government job? How many of the psychopathic MPs who voted to pass this Bill actually knew what they were voting for?



There was little or no public debate on this issue. Just as there has been no debate about covid, about vaccines or about global warming. Some of those `selling’ the Leadbeater Bill claimed, wrongly, that euthanasia (in all its forms) is always quick and painless. It’s neither. It’s not an act of kindness.



The State apparatchiks who refuse to allow proper debate about important issues are working for the conspirators whose very existence is denied as nothing more than nightmares created by so-called conspiracy theorists.



Within a few years of Leadbeater’s Bill becoming law the clauses which were put there to protect the innocent, the naïve and the unhappy will be removed.



That is what always happens. Just look at Canada if you don’t believe me. This is a eugenics programme.



Britain’s euthanasia Bill has been passed to help promote depopulation. Euthanasia bills are being promoted around the world to help kill the weak and the vulnerable. At the same time, hospices are closing everywhere. It’s much cheaper to slaughter the weak and the people the conspirators call the `useless eaters’. A nation can save billions by killing off the sick and the poor and the weak. And, of course, killing the elderly will save billions because pensions won’t have to be paid. During the covid fraud of 2020 the British Government boasted that killing thousands of old aged pensions had saved billions of pounds.



If you think I am exaggerating about what is happening just think about the Liverpool Care Pathway. That was banned but it is still used. The elderly are denied food and water when doctors and nurses decide to kill them. Dying of thirst and starvation is painful. But that’s what happens to countless thousands of old people every year. The ones who cry out and won’t die fast enough are killed with a Kill Shot of midazolam and morphine – made popular during the covid lockdowns when doctors and nurses were told that it was open season on killing the elderly. No one has been arrested for the lockdown murders but thousands of doctors and nurses should have been arrested, charged and imprisoned.



Look at how the Do Not Resuscitate notices have spread.



DNR notices were introduced to ensure that the almost dead were allowed to die peacefully. But today DNR notices are being slapped on the medical records of young people who need surgery or who are mentally ill in some way. Check it out if you don’t believe me.



And, of course, the United Nations has changed the rules to allow the wholesale murder of those over 70 years of age.



Old people don’t matter very much in our society. If you have a uniform of some kind you can pretty well do what you like with them. If you’re just a thug then you might get six months in prison if you kill one.



And now MPs have declared open season on killing not just the elderly but also the sick, the disabled, the depressed, the poor and the unemployed.



The campaign against the sick and the frail is global. In America, there are new rules allowing Veterans Affairs doctors to refuse to treat Democrats and unmarried veterans. (Check that out if you find it unbelievable.)



Most doctors disapprove of Bills like the one MPs have just passed. They believe that allowing politicians and the courts into medicine is just plain wrong. Just look at the mess politicians and judges make of everything else.



But a Parliament comprised largely of crooks, thieves and liars has ignored overwhelming evidence and passed legislation giving the State the right to kill. (At any one time there are usually MPs in prison or awaiting trial.)



Remember, Adolf Hitler had a euthanasia programme. He closed it down and abandoned it because he thought it was wrong. It’s something of an eye opener to know that British MPs have lower moral values than the Nazi party.



All countries which currently have euthanasia bills (and please let’s not stop pretending that this isn’t euthanasia – it patently is just that) have the same problems. Good doctors don’t want to be involved with death by doctor schemes. There is never any requirement for the doctor or technician doing the killing to have any expertise. How much are doctors going to be paid to kill people they don’t know? How many doctors will do the killing for the money? Will the doctors need therapy afterwards? Or will the NHS just hire psychopaths to do the killing? It is usual for the doctor appointed to do the killing will be allowed to choose the second doctor. And if the second doctor disagrees with what is going on then the first doctor can sack his appointed `assistant’ and choose someone else. The demand for euthanasia will increase as medical care becomes worse and waiting lists get longer – both things which are happening very rapidly. Millions of patients in the UK will die before they receive the treatment they need. Is this being done deliberately to push them into choosing euthanasia? Millions of people are consumed by fear and feel hopeless about the future. Is just killing them the right solution? Maybe we should remove the problem at source by offering euthanasia exclusively to conspirators, politicians and main stream propagandists. There is no requirement for the doctor paid to do the killing to talk to the victim’s GP or consultant. More amazingly, I believe that there is no requirement for the killer doctor to talk to, or even inform, the victim’s family or partners. Relatives will only find out afterwards that their loved one has been killed by the State. `My son didn’t come home from school today.’ `Oh, no he won’t be coming home. He signed up for the school’s euthanasia programme and so the school caretaker killed him after the geography lesson. He was quite upset because Elspeth Windjammer wouldn’t go out with him and he got a B- for his Media Studies exam paper. You can pick up his body in the school morgue.’ `Why didn’t someone tell me?’ `Oh, the official confidentiality rules mean we can’t tell parents when their children choose to take the euthanasia route.’ Many will die because they feel they are a `burden’.



Death by doctor Bills are blatantly crude, depopulation legislation designed to satisfy the insane conspirators who believe that there are too many people alive – and that the global population must be cut down to 500 million. I can promise you one thing: if you don’t help stop this evil bill you will regret your inaction. As they drag you, or a loved one, into the Leadbeater Death Room your last words will be: `I should have spoken up when I had the chance.’



And there is one other reason why the establishment is so keen on euthanasia: it will release a good many organs for use. If people are left to die naturally, their organs will deteriorate and begin to rot but if they are selected at the right time, their organs can be harvested in good condition – as they’re needed. Organ donation started out as optional and voluntary but has become the default position, with citizens having to opt out of giving their organs – possibly while they would like to be still using them.



There is no little irony in the fact that patients being encouraged to die might themselves be saved if they were considered important enough to be treated as organ recipients rather than as organ donors.



Doctors have been told to suggest organ donation as, if not an incentive, kind of ‘consolation’ for the person’s own loss of life.



Since organ transplantation is extremely expensive, and health services are cutting costs, it is inevitable that the organs taken from patients who have been murdered by the State will be reserved for politicians, senior civil servants and billionaires.



Oh, and one other thing: organs can only be extracted and used for transplantation if the donor patient is still alive. You can’t take organs from a dead person who has died in a car crash. But you can take as many organs as you can carry from a euthanasia victim.



And the nuttiness is beyond parody. I am told that in Germany, people aren’t allowed to sign up for Death by Doctor unless they are fully vaccinated against covid. (Actually, anyone who is fully vaccinated against covid is clearly insane and therefore an unsuitable candidate for euthanasia.)



From Scotland there is news of plans to amend their death by doctor Bill so that anyone who tries to talk someone out of dying will be considered a criminal. Indeed, just trying to influence someone contemplating death by doctor will be a criminal offence. What nice, kind person thought that one up I wonder.



The whole global death by doctor movement is criminal and beyond insane. And the hundreds of people promoting it are beyond evil.



If you want more information please read my book `The Big Kill’. It’s available on my website as a free PDF.



Copyright Vernon Coleman December 2025

