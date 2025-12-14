Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horsea T.'s avatar
Horsea T.
9h

Stay away from doctors unless it really is a life or death situation. Study home remedies, study natural health, study chinese medicine to understand energies, not just symptoms. Try earthclinic to start out if you don't know any of the above; it might lead you. I have learned more from my 1965 Adelle Davis book Let's Get Well than anywhere else, but it alone is not enough, as it is fixated on vitamins, etc. But it is part of the overall picture of looking after myself.

Thanks for your list, Dr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wayne Copeland's avatar
Wayne Copeland
10h

These are great recomendations Vernon! I do most of them and would love to see more sheeple 'get' the reality ... it's truly uncanny how many do not!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture