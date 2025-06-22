One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

As I write this my wife is in tears, distraught because British MPs have voted to allow the State to kill the poor, the unemployed, the disabled, the frail and the elderly.



She is crying because she has done her research and she knows, as I know and as you should know, that Leadbeater’s evil euthanasia bill has changed life for ever in Britain.



You should not for one second believe the outrageous attempts by the Bill’s supporters to claim the moral high ground. No Parliament passes bills to help people. Politicians have deliberately destroyed our food, our health care, our water, our cities, our towns, our countryside and our reputation. And this Parliament, and this Bill is no different. Anyone who thinks the Leadbeater Bill was promoted and passed to help people is woefully, almost criminally, misguided.



How many of the psychopathic MPs who voted to kill the weak and the gentle and the lonely and the depressed did so because they were offered advancement in the Party or a nice Government job? How many of the psychopathic MPs who voted to pass this Bill actually knew what they were voting for?



There was little or no public debate on this issue. Just as there has been no debate about covid, about vaccines or about global warming. Some of those `selling’ the Leadbeater Bill claimed, wrongly, that euthanasia (in all its forms) is always quick and painless. It’s neither. It’s not an act of kindness.



The State apparatchiks who refuse to allow proper debate about important issues are working for the conspirators whose very existence is denied as nothing more than nightmares created by so-called conspiracy theorists.



Within two years of Leadbeater’s Bill becoming law the clauses which were put there to protect the innocent, the naïve and the unhappy will be removed.



That is what always happens. Just look at Canada if you don’t believe me. This is all about saving money. It is a eugenics programme.



The Leadbeater euthanasia Bill has been passed to help promote depopulation. Euthanasia bills are being promoted around the world to help kill the weak and the vulnerable. At the same time, hospices are closing everywhere. It’s much cheaper to slaughter the weak and the people the conspirators call the `useless eaters’.



If you think I am exaggerating about what is happening just think about the Liverpool Care Pathway. That was banned but it is still used. The elderly are denied food and water when doctors and nurses decide to kill them. Dying of thirst and starvation is painful. But that’s what happens to countless thousands of old people every year. The ones who cry out and won’t die fast enough are killed with a Kill Shot of midazolam and morphine – made popular during the covid lockdowns when doctors and nurses were told that it was open season on killing the elderly. No one has been arrested for the lockdown murders but thousands of doctors and nurses should have been arrested, charged and imprisoned.



Look at how the Do Not Resuscitate notices have spread.



DNR notices were introduced to ensure that the almost dead were allowed to die peacefully. But today DNR notices are being slapped on the medical records of young people who need surgery or who are mentally ill in some way. Check it out if you don’t believe me.



And, of course, the United Nations has changed the rules to allow the wholesale murder of those over 70 years of age.



If you want to know the truth about legalised killing please read Dr Jack King’s excellent book `They Want to Kill Us’. It’s the world’s bestselling book on the subject and Dr King has never once been invited to debate euthanasia on television or radio. (We sent over a hundred copies to MPs.)



Look at how the police now treat the elderly.



A demented 90-year-old woman was handcuffed, tasered and hooded by the police.



A 92-year-old amputee in a wheelchair was holding a small knife and the police were called. Within 83 seconds the elderly gentleman had been sprayed in the face, struck with a baton and Tasered. The man was handcuffed to a wheelchair (presumably in case he hopped away). He died in hospital three weeks later, reportedly after contracting covid-19 (though I suppose it is just possible that may just mean that he had a positive PCR test). The two police officers were acquitted of assault, as police officers usually are. Relatives said they felt a sense of injustice. I’m not surprised. Jodie Anderson, a Senior Caseworker at `Inquest’ said: `The case is horrifying but far from isolated. Violence is deeply embedded in the culture of policing and is disproportionally imposed on society’s most marginalised – in this instance an elderly, disabled man unable to defend himself".



It would not surprise me if the two police officers were rewarded with medals for bravery and given something glitzy in the next Honours List.



Old people don’t matter very much in our society. If you have a uniform of some kind you can pretty well do what you like with them. If you’re just a thug then you might get six months in prison if you kill one.



And now MPs have declared open season on killing not just the elderly but also the sick, the disabled, the depressed, the poor and the unemployed.



The campaign against the sick and the frail is global. In America, there are new rules allowing Veterans Affairs doctors to refuse to treat Democrats and unmarried veterans. (Check that out if you find it unbelievable.)



Most doctors disapprove of Bills like the one MPs have just passed. They believe that allowing politicians and the courts into medicine is just plain wrong. Just look at the mess politicians and judges make of everything else.



But a Parliament comprised largely of crooks, thieves and liars has ignored overwhelming evidence and passed legislation giving the State the right to kill. (At any one time there are usually MPs in prison or awaiting trial.)



Ignorant and unimaginative State apparatchiks have nodded through legislation of which they should be ashamed.



I suspect that Leadbeater will end up with a Damehood.



But she should be remembered as an Angel of Death not Mercy.



When bonfires are lit next November, it should be Kim Leadbeater not Guy Fawkes whose effigy is burnt. And if Madame Tussauds produces a wax effigy of Leadbeater they should put her into the Chamber of Horrors.



We should all weep today.



For today our civilisation came to an end.



Remember, Adolf Hitler had a euthanasia programme. He closed it down and abandoned it because he thought it was wrong. It’s something of an eye opener to know that British MPs have lower moral values than the Nazi party.



And remember this too: The Leadbeater Bill is not yet law. We can still fight it and we can still stop it. We must now turn our attentions to the House of Lords. The Leadbeater Bill is a Private Members Bill and the rules are different. We must educate members of the House of Lords so that they stop this evil bill becoming law.



Copyright Vernon Coleman June 2025

There is, in case you hadn’t noticed, a plan to reduce the world’s population by nine tenths

Share

Related articles:



