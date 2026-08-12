Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
4h

no. I am not. I used too. when I was younger. GOD IS IN CONTROL and HE DOES NOT GIVE CHRISTIANS CHRONIC STRESS. the WORLD DOES. I am retired now. and I just stop cooperating w/ anyone who stresses me.. and I tell them so. I will stop this now.. and take a long rest. :) no matter what it is. :) HAVE GOOD WEDNDAY

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Rebal's avatar
Rebal
3h

We can still turn it around, but we are deep in the woods. Good thing most people (that I know) really dont like this crazy world insane people have created.

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