By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The end of the world we used to know and love gets closer every day. And everything bad that is happening is happening deliberately. Nothing bad is happening by accident. And there are no coincidences. We are at war with our governments. They don’t care, of course, because the aim is to create unhappiness so that the world’s people will accept a new world government with relief.



Just look at what is happening.



In what used to be called developed, civilised countries, health care is deteriorating to the point where endless thousands are dying for the lack of very simple basic medical care.



The medical establishment is controlled and owned by the drug industry.



General practice is a sick farce – run for the benefit of overpaid, underworked doctors, most of whom don’t give a fig about their patients.



Hospitals are as dangerous today as they were in the Middle Ages. Patients who go into hospital are more likely to be killed by the staff than their illness, and most doctors now do more harm than good. Elderly patients who are admitted to hospital are lucky if they leave.



Health care was definitely better in the 1970s than it is now. And arguably better in the 1950s.



I’d happily debate this claim live on national television with any establishment doctor.



But members of medical trade unions seem to me determined to stamp out health care by putting their own financial interests above the interests of patients. There is also an extraordinary myth that cutting down on treatment will in some bizarre way alleviate imaginary global warming.



But no one debates important issues any more.



Education is a disaster too. Teachers don’t teach students how to think. They spread lies and propaganda and expect their students to accept and regurgitate the garbage without question. Indeed, students – even those at university – refuse to think or to question the lies they are told. Anyone who questions the official line will be banned, censored into silence or demonised.



Economies are being deliberately destroyed by policies which seem insane. The naïve blame it on incompetence. But no one could possibly be as incompetent as Britain’s communist government. They are deliberately destroying the economy, wrecking businesses, creating unemployment, destroying savings. They want you broke. Remember: you will own nothing and be happy.



Good, decent food is as difficult to find as honest journalists. Most of the stuff on sale is so full of chemicals and dangerous additives that it isn’t fit for human consumption. And yet prices continue to soar. Farmers are under siege.



Energy prices are rocketing too. And when energy prices go up then the price of everything goes up. Government policies in Europe are designed to push energy prices ever higher. The absurd Net Zero policies so beloved by the utterly insane and deluded global warming cultists will result in more and more people having to choose between eating or keeping warm. Politicians in Europe are desperate for a war against Russia and determined, yet again, to prevent peace in Ukraine. The purpose? To push up oil prices still higher and to help depopulate Europe. And, of course, politicians such as Starmer and Macron, whose future is firmly behind them, know that only a good, old-fashioned war can revive their fallen careers. (Naturally, the politicians pushing for war won’t be doing any of the fighting themselves.) Blocking the sun means that winters are going to be colder than ever. Global cooling will be a deliberately man made problem that will kill millions.



Our freedom to say or write what we want went years ago. But things are getting constantly worse. We’re months away from military rule in many former civilised countries. Anyone disagreeing with their government is likely to be thrown into jail merely for expressing an opinion. Most of the internet is closed to those who dare to share forbidden truths.



Travel is becoming steadily more difficult. Cash is outlawed by more and more companies. We are being pushed into a dark corner of hell where we will, as they promised us, own nothing and be happy.



When you’re depressed enough, and have given up all hope, they will invite you into one of their euthanasia pods. You’ll be signed up for doctor-assisted suicide. Do you really think it is a coincidence that doctor assisted suicide is being legalised all around the world? Yet again there has been no real debate about this.



Over twenty years ago I wrote a series of books about what was happening to our world and warning about the future I could see coming.



The series of books began with `Rogue Nation’ (about how bullies had taken over America and were taking control of everything and everyone) and `England Our England’ (about how a bunch of maniacs had created the European Union out of the wreckage of the Nazi party and were bent on continuing World War II and destroying England) and continued with `Why Everything is going to Get Worse’, `The Truth They Won’t Tell you’ and, in 2006, `Living in a Fascist Country’. Oh, and OFPIS, the only book of mine with an onomatopoeic title. Since no mainstream publisher would print such dangerously anti-establishment rhetoric, I had to publish all these books myself. No one would review them, of course. No one would interview me about them though I was still one of the world’s best-selling professional authors. I was silenced and demonised.



And day by day I’ve seen everything I warned about come to fruition.



The world we now live in is the exact same world that I feared.



England is doomed to enter the worst depression in its history. Everyone with skills or money has either left or is leaving. House prices are doomed to collapse by a fifth – putting many with mortgages `under water’. Hundreds of thousands of companies will close in the next twelve months. Unemployment will rise by millions. England may be first to go under but the rest of the world will follow shortly thereafter. The worst depression in history is coming fast. And it’s a manufactured depression.



England is now more of a racist country than ever before with white natives the victims. In most major cities they are an ethnic minority. And all the time more illegal immigrants come pouring in. How many of them love our culture or our history? The Government spends huge amounts of money on immigrants (legal or not) and gives them priority access to health services. Meanwhile, pensioners who have worked and paid taxes all their lives are doomed to choose between heating or eating – with older pensioners in particular receiving the smallest pension paid by any government in the G8. (For reasons no one has explained, older pensioners receive a very much smaller pension than new pensioners and are expected to survive on what the average Gen Zer spends on coffee and nibbles.) And if they need health care the elderly might as well just ring the undertaker – the result will be the same.



`Does it matter?’ asked a politician when told that the indigenous population in London is now a minority. Well, yes, it does matter. It’s good to welcome newcomers but the flood of immigrants threatens our culture and our history. England has been the world’s most overcrowded country for years and it shows. The infrastructure has stopped creaking and has collapsed. Too many of the self-invited carpetbagger guests despise the natives of the country they have invaded, hate their flag and sneer at their history. However much the Far Left (desperate to obey the fascist conspirators and destroy our world) might like to pretend it is, opposition to immigration isn’t a question of race or skin colour. (As everyone who has studied the circle of political thought knows well, there is no difference between fascism and communism. The Far Left eagerly supports the drive towards Net Zero, the New World Order and the Great Reset – though for different reasons to those which drive the conspirators.)



Opposition to mass uncontrolled immigration is a question of overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure, insufficient housing, broken health care, creaking transport facilities. There is reasonable anger at immigrants being given priority over residents who have worked and paid tax for decades.



And history and culture do matter. Teaching is altered to satisfy the invaders rather than the natives. Culture and history are suppressed lest they cause offence to guests.



And it’s a question of money, too. When millions of immigrants pour into a country they cost money. And there are only finite resources. Those who support unlimited immigration are not the ones who will pay the financial cost for most of them are without work themselves. They pay no taxes but they demand the right to rule the world and use fake moral standards to impose their politically inspired ambitions on everyone else.



It is dangerous to say such things in a country where freedom is now just a word in the dictionary.



Nations have leaders who spend most of their time travelling around the world – hoping to look like the statesmen they can never be. Politicians care only about themselves; they break laws with impunity; with the carelessness of policemen. Our politicians are ignorant, bigoted, innumerate, greedy, self-serving and uncaring. They don’t even bother to hide the contempt they feel for their employers – the electorate.



None of this is the fault of the insane megalomaniacs who we know as the Bilderbergers. A few obscenely corrupt and stupid people can’t run the world by themselves.



None of this is the fault of the maniacs at the World Economic Forum. They’re just a bunch of greedy, selfish idiots with grand ideas and a belief that they know they best. They can’t make us do what they want us to do.



And none of it is the fault of the various billionaires who strut around the world as though they own it. A hundred mad billionaires cannot force us to obey their whims and fancies.



It isn’t even the fault of the Far Left – a minority of cultish illiterates who build their determination on prejudice and bigotry.



What is happening to us is the fault of the compliant, silent majority who say and do nothing but who simply comply and do what they are told because it is easier and often more convenient.



It’s never popular to say this.



When I made this same point in the Spring of 2020 I was attacked viciously. `You’ll upset people,’ I was told.



But if I did upset people I didn’t upset enough of them and I didn’t upset them enough.



There are still too many defeatist cowards and trolls around who hide behind silly names and say things like: `Nothing will happen. There’s no point in fighting it. Get real.’ It’s like advising rape victims to lie back and enjoy it.



They never do anything, these pathetic people, but they are quick to moan and whinge and sneer from their hiding places. Most of them never read anything more challenging than the label on a sauce bottle, and the one thing they have in common is that if you bite back they become hysterical and rush off to tell teacher.



We are losing control of our world as a result of the fact that the silent majority simply do what they are told and never dare to even contemplate thinking for themselves.



We can never win an old-fashioned physical revolution against the evil people who are desperate to push us through net zero, into the new world order and the great reset by choosing to fight in the streets. We cannot win the war we should be fighting by throwing stones or going out into the streets. Demonstrations are a waste of time and energy.



The people who are really destroying us are the people who happily pay for a coffee with their smart phone because it is more convenient than carrying cash. (If you must have a smart phone try leaving it at home when you go out. Use an old 2 or 3 G phone for emergencies. Do you really need any more selfies or pictures of food you’ve eaten?) The people who are destroying us are the people who have smart electricity meters fitted to their homes because they’re told it’s a good idea. The people who are destroying us are the people who put out their weekly recycling because they believe the lies they are told and who stupidly believe that washing out yoghurt cartons with the world’s most valuable resource – water – will help protect the environment when those same yoghurt cartons are put onto a boat and taken half way round the world to be burnt or buried. (I have never been convinced by the absurd, time wasting recycling nonsense. It’s nothing more than a training programme designed to encourage compliance with the State.)



The people who are destroying us are the people who happily open their doors to the television licensing desperados. (You don’t have to open the door just because someone has rung the bell.) The people who are destroying us are the ones who roll up their sleeves so that they can be vaccinated with toxic and useless drugs – helping to damage the health of those around them, and helping the government to waste money and resources. The people who are destroying us are the ones who say `we can’t do anything so there is no point in rocking the boat’. The people who are destroying us are the ones who never speak up, never protest and never say Why?’ The people who are destroying us are the ones who accept the garbage they’re told without questioning it. The people who are destroying us are the ones who dare not share truths with their neighbours, friends and relatives lest they be sneered at and described as conspiracy theorists.



The people who are destroying us by not saying or doing anything and by complying with every new rule and regulation and authorised suggestion are like frogs in boiling water. The water gets hotter, minute by minute, and by the time they are prepared to jump out of the pan it will be too damned late.



You don’t have to face men with guns to be a revolutionary. You don’t have to go to prison. Don’t break the law (you can’t beat the men and women with guns) but simply learn to stand up for what makes sense.



If you agree with me that we are fighting for our lives, please share this article as widely as you can.



Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2025

