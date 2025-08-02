One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The title of this article is the title of Jack King’s new book about doctor-assisted suicide. It is, I believe, one of the most important books of the 21st century. But will anyone take any notice, I wonder.



If people really, really want to kill themselves then I have no problem accepting their decision. If a doctor has to prescribe lethal amounts of painkiller for a dying patient whom he knows and has cared for, then I have no problem with that either.



But I do not believe that there is any place for politicians or lawyers or the drug company controlled medical establishment in deciding who can and cannot kill themselves. And I do not believe there is any place for legislation – especially when many of those lobbying in favour of the legislation may have a vested interest in changing the law to suit their own purposes. Some are promoting doctor-assisted suicide or euthanasia because they believe the world is overpopulated. Some, are enthusiastic on euthanasia because they want to create a new and steady supply of human organs which can be harvested from fresh, young, healthy bodies, and offered for resale in the second hand organ market. And some because they believe that the only way to deal with the unsustainable cost of providing pensions, benefits and care for a huge proportion of the population is to legalise and promote doctor-assisted suicide.

Opposing the death by doctor Bill which the House of Commons has passed, is our last chance to defend our freedom and humanity. The evil forces promoting the Great Reset and Net Zero have won or are winning most of the battles. The Liverpool Care Pathway from the 90s, the Do Not Resuscitate notices from even longer ago, and the Kill Shots which began during the lockdowns, were the first steps towards mass euthanasia. The Leadbeater Bill, about to be debated in the House of Lords, is the last step in a process which will take away the last shred of our freedom and our dignity.



And I feel that this is my last battle.



I’ve been fighting this on-going War for over 60 years (since I was a medical student in the 1960s) and the suppression of the truth (and the demonization of truth-tellers) has got steadily worse.



I am now banned almost everywhere. I am banned on all mainstream media, I am banned by all social media sites and I seem to be banned by video platforms except ‘one vsp’. Ironically, several social media sites have allowed thieves to steal my name and identity and set up fake sites in my name.



After I was ejected from YouTube for telling the truth about covid and vaccines, I joined Brand New Tube. And then BNT was told that they had a choice: either dump my videos or else be closed down. Mohammad Butt bravely ignored the threats and kept my videos on his platform. And, predictably, his platform was closed. I’m even banned from looking at other people’s videos on YouTube. Incidentally, I believe that anyone who still appears on YouTube talking about health matters must be approved by the CIA et al. And in my view anyone with a podcast who isn’t working flat out to oppose the pro-euthanasia campaign either doesn’t understand what is happening, or is part of `the enemy’.



I have had to give up trying to do radio interviews because my phone invariably ends up being hacked. Some radio hosts may think the problem is faulty software or a bad phone connection when an interview suddenly stops. But when the same thing has happened several dozen times you begin to suspect a more malign influence. It isn’t faulty software, that’s for sure.



The abuse from the 77th Brigade et al has been remorseless but rarely, if ever, does anyone attack these trolls. And few people even try to counter the politically motivated lies on the offensive Wikipedia and the equally offensive Google. Try earning a living when you’ve been described as a discredited conspiracy theorist. Even the guy who did our drains couldn’t stop sneering and the roofer refused to mend our roof. (Larry Sanger, the co-founder of the fake encyclopaedia Wikipedia suggests that one of the editors of my Wikipedia page is a CIA operative.)



There are many other things I wanted to do since early 2020. Many things I could have done but didn’t do because I was working 12 hours a day researching and writing about bloody covid. The chances of a second film about Mrs Caldicot were scuppered because I’m falsely alleged to be a `discredited conspiracy theorist’.



But I’ve continued writing for a diminishing audience on my website (which is, of course, often difficult to find).



And I recently joined a site called Substack thinking it might prove to be a useful platform. I didn’t join because I wanted to be famous or make money. I’ve been a bit famous and didn’t much like it. And my videos were never monetised. I’ve never charged a fee or accepted adverts for my website. I spend a fortune on books and research and my campaigning has cost me at least 80% of my income but I want to share truths to as many people as possible.



On Substack, I made the mistake of offering free copies of my book `Social Media: Nightmare on Your Street’. From the reaction, you’d have thought I’d been promoting a Bilderberger Conference.



The book is on Amazon because all my publishers banned me too. I had books in over 50 countries and 26 languages before March 2020. You can guess how many are left. If I wanted to publish the book I had no choice. I can’t publish and sell on my website because I can’t find a payment process which will let me do so.



Before the proverbial ink was dry I was being criticised for having books on Amazon. The critics (some of whom subsequently seem to have removed or edited their comments) probably don’t realise that there is literally no other option for me. I have investigated every other serious possibility.



I am tired of the abuse and the uninformed criticism. People who have no idea of the problems sit comfortably behind their keyboard and share their criticisms with the world.



Too many critics seem to me to be arrogant, superior and patronising. The so-called fact checkers are the worst of course. (They’ve been targeting me for years but have not yet found a single error.)



People who don’t bother to read a book feel able to use the review process to share their often uneducated opinions (accompanied by a one star review of course).



There have been numerous physical threats and one serious attempt to kill us. A mole infiltrated one of my websites. One pathetic attempt has been made to bribe me (they tried only once) and our lives have been made nigh on impossible in numerous ways.



The bottom line is that if we lose this battle about `death by doctor’ then the war is over in the UK. And since campaigns to introduce doctor assisted suicide are global then we will have lost a chance to lead the world in standing up for our freedom and human rights.



We’ve already lost the battle against a digital world. The twenty minute cities are already being built. Social credit schemes are already here. The destruction of health care is continuing apace (as I proved in my book `The End of Medicine’). Deliberately engineered wars are on their way (if not already here). And of course the economy is stuffed, and if you think that’s due to simple incompetence then you haven’t been paying attention.



If we do not defeat this Bill about euthanasia then there will be nothing else to fight for and no hope for the future. And, after sixty years of fighting I shall retire from the fray. I’ve been exposing medical scandals for longer than anyone alive.



Next week, on August 4th, I shall, with his kind permission, publish a series of extracts from Dr Jack King’s new book `Anyone who tells you that doctor-assisted suicide is always dignified and painless is lying: Here’s the proof’. The extracts will run for the whole of next week.



Dr King explains in precise detail why `The Terminally Ill (Adults) End of Life Bill’ is a fake. He provides solid incontestable proof showing that doctor assisted suicide is neither painless nor dignified. He shows that the word `terminal’ is meaningless and misleading. His account of what is happening in Canada, Belgium and the Netherlands should send icy fingers crawling up and down your spine.



Dr King’s previous book on euthanasia was the world’s best-selling book on the subject but although copies were sent to all major radio programmes no one bothered to interview him.



Dr King’s new book, which should be available on Amazon, is the most comprehensive and detailed analysis of doctor assisted suicide/euthanasia ever published and it will no doubt be suppressed and ignored by the mainstream media and attacked online by reviewers who haven’t troubled to read it.



Please encourage everyone you know to read and share these extracts and then to buy copies of Dr King’s book to send to members of the House of Lords (who will decide, probably on September 14th, whether doctor assisted suicide is to become legal in the UK), to MPs (who have already voted in favour of the new Bill but who will in due course have another chance to vote) and to journalists. The price of the paperback includes no royalties for Dr King. Nothing. Not a penny.



Antoinette and I had talked privately, at home, about sending copies of the book to all 832 sitting members of the House of Lords. We were prepared to buy the books, buy the stamps, address the mailing bags and post off the books ourselves. But we cannot do this because Amazon will only allow me to buy eight copies of this print on demand book. You may be able to buy more than eight copies, I don’t know. But I am not allowed to have more than eight. I can’t think why this should possibly be unless it’s to stop me organising a big mailshot. Did someone know what we were planning, I wonder. (I have screenshots of this bizarre limitation.)



This isn’t the first time that dark forces have interfered with the truth. In April 2020 I was forced to rewrite my first book about covid. I had to exclude words like `covid-19’ and `vaccine’ before I was allowed to publish it. Other books on the subject, including books containing scripts of my videos which were banned by YouTube, were also banned completely. (My book `Old Man in a Chair’ has for over five years been marked `Currently unavailable. We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock’ and so has the original version of `Covid-19: the Greatest Hoax in History’ which I tried in vain to publish in September 2020. A more recent version of the same book, published by a small independent foreign publisher survives.)



I have no idea upon whose authority it was decided to limit the sales of Dr King’s new book. Could it be that someone very powerful is very frightened of the book and is determined to leave the field clear for rich and powerful lobbyists promoting the Bill?



The serialisation of Jack King’s new book will start here on www.vernoncoleman.com on 4th August 2025 and will run for the whole of that week and the first two days of the following week. After that I will take a break from writing every day on my website. I’ve been doing this for well over 30 years and I’m feeling a trifle frayed around the edges. I need to recover from the chronic quiet despair which has besieged my soul for some years.



If enough readers buy paperback copies of Dr King’s book (remember – he takes nothing in royalties) and send copies to members of the House of Lords, we can defeat this Bill. But if not then I fear that the Bill will go through, and life will never be the same again. Those who have falsely claimed that doctor-assisted suicide is always painless and dignified will win. And the euthanasia legislation will go through. It will never be repealed and within five years the British State will be legally killing the disabled, old, poor, unemployed and depressed. They’ll kill children too. Dr King explains what is happening in other countries which have `death by doctor’ laws.



Look back over the years and you will see, I am afraid, that my predictions have been accurate about covid and many other things. (It is perhaps not surprising that the British Government’s covid inquiry has listened to evidence from everyone who produced inaccurate and often scare mongering predictions but has steadfastly refused to allow me to give evidence – though I sent them several books as evidence.)



If you don’t fight this Bill then you will have no reason to complain when those you love become victims.



You should be able to buy a copy of `Anyone who tells you doctor-assisted suicide is always dignified and painless is lying: Here’s the proof’ by Dr Jack King if you go to the Amazon website. Of course, there is always a chance that it will have become `currently unavailable’. Have a look and see if you too are limited to buying eight copies – to stop you sending copies to all the members of the House of Lords. CLICK HERE to buy Dr Jack King’s book.



Copyright Vernon Coleman July 2025

Share

Related articles: