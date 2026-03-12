One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

What if a cancer-causing bioweapon didn’t disappear after its original mission failed?

In these clips, Suzanne Humphries explores a Cold War plan to target Fidel Castro with an SV40-based cancer injection, and how the research may have quietly continued under the Central Intelligence Agency and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Humphries notes that in the 1960s, SV40 was actually weaponized in secret labs within the U.S., intended to be used as a bioweapon.

The story raises troubling questions about the origins of U.S. cancer research.

Watch the clips to hear Dr. Humphries break down the hidden history, the documents, and the people involved, because the more you uncover, the stranger and more shocking the story becomes.

In this first clip, we hear from Dr. Suzanne Humphries, who describes how a cancer-causing injection (utilizing SV40) that was supposedly developed to kill Fidel Castro covertly was suddenly decommissioned (not used to kill Castro).

“I was sitting there and I was thinking, well, you know, what happened to the bioweapon?” Humphries asks rhetorically. The physician notes that she found in one of Judyth Vary Baker’s books (Baker was inadvertently involved in the making of the bioweapon as a teenage science wonderkid) that a reprint of a FOIA document reveals that “the CIA and MD Anderson had a contract to continue working with this bioweapon up to and possibly well beyond 1967.”

(For reference, per Grok: “the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, located in Houston, Texas, is the world’s largest standalone cancer center and consistently ranked the #1 hospital for cancer care in the U.S. Founded in 1941 and part of the University of Texas System, it treats more than 174,000 patients annually, conducts extensive clinical trials, and spends over $1 billion yearly on research, making it a global leader in cancer treatment, prevention, and discovery.”)

Humphries goes on to say, “Now, I don't know where any material went from there because we don't have these brave people that… stayed alive to be able to tell us any of this. But I know that by 1967… everyone within the original project, some 160 people, except for Judyth Vary Baker and Alton Ochsner, were gone. Okay? And, you know, like I said, something just makes me think there was more to this operation than just about getting Castro. There were absolutely unthinkable abuses of science that were taking place here.”

“Today, SV40 is also part of that plasmid… used in many gene therapies… [and] for the [Covid] injection. Interestingly, in the 1960s, SV40 was… weaponized in secret labs… and the intention was to use it as a bioweapon… this is extremely well documented….”

In this second clip taken from the same presentation as the first clip (posted to the Children’s Health Defense Rumble channel on November 12, 2025), Humphries notes that “in the 1960s SV40 was actually weaponized in secret labs within the USA and the intention was to use it as a bioweapon.” The physician and medical historian adds that “this is extremely well documented [and] not controversial at all.”

Humphries adds that this all started with the polio vaccine “because it had those adventitious contaminating agents that came from monkeys…joined…with SV40.” She further notes that “radiation was used to make that bioweapon, and we also use radiation to treat cancer.”

The former U.S. Navy physician claims parasite experiments linked to cancer may reveal how biological weapons research has been hidden inside legitimate medical programs.

