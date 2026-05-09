Dr. Steven Greer: “THERE ARE TWO GOVERNMENTS”
UFO researcher Dr. Steven Greer has made one of the most explosive claims yet following the release of the new UAP files.
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Source: Jim Ferguson
UFO researcher Dr. Steven Greer has made one of the most explosive claims yet following the release of the new UAP files.
According to Greer:
“There’s the government you know about… and there’s a shadow or secret government actually running this.”
He claims the real UFO programs operate outside the constitutional chain of command — so deeply compartmentalised that even presidents, CIA directors, and defense secretaries allegedly receive only superficial briefings.
Greer says:
• Top secret programs exist beyond elected oversight
• Physical materials and “proof” have already been acquired
• The recent White House disclosures are only “the tip of the iceberg”
• Intelligence officials privately admitted they were denied access
• Hundreds of whistleblowers from military and intelligence circles have come forward
One of the most striking parts of his statement was this:
“In 1993, I briefed the director of the CIA, who told me point-blank that he and the president were denied access.”
If true, the implications are staggering.
Because this would mean unelected networks have operated in secrecy for decades — beyond public scrutiny, beyond Congress, and beyond presidential control.
Greer says what the public has seen so far is only a “trial balloon” ahead of something much larger.
The question now is no longer just whether unidentified craft exist.
It’s who has been controlling the information all along.
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