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Source: Jim Ferguson

UFO researcher Dr. Steven Greer has made one of the most explosive claims yet following the release of the new UAP files.

According to Greer:

“There’s the government you know about… and there’s a shadow or secret government actually running this.”

He claims the real UFO programs operate outside the constitutional chain of command — so deeply compartmentalised that even presidents, CIA directors, and defense secretaries allegedly receive only superficial briefings.

Greer says:

• Top secret programs exist beyond elected oversight

• Physical materials and “proof” have already been acquired

• The recent White House disclosures are only “the tip of the iceberg”

• Intelligence officials privately admitted they were denied access

• Hundreds of whistleblowers from military and intelligence circles have come forward

One of the most striking parts of his statement was this:

“In 1993, I briefed the director of the CIA, who told me point-blank that he and the president were denied access.”

If true, the implications are staggering.

Because this would mean unelected networks have operated in secrecy for decades — beyond public scrutiny, beyond Congress, and beyond presidential control.

Greer says what the public has seen so far is only a “trial balloon” ahead of something much larger.

The question now is no longer just whether unidentified craft exist.

It’s who has been controlling the information all along.

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