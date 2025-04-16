One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter April 15, 2025

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Dr. T) is still on the frontlines of truth with a new book called “Zero Accountability in a Failed System.”

She was one of the first doctors to sound the alarm on the CV19 “vaccine” and the death and disability from injecting it into billions of people around the world. She said NOT to get any CV19 vaccine then and now.

Now, Dr. T and many other doctors say 260 million Americans and billions around the world who got the CV19 vax need treatment. Dr. Pierre Kory says CV19 vax injury treatment is a huge need.

Dr. T agrees, “I think the way Pierre stated that is right. CV19 vax injury treatment is the biggest unmet need in all of America today. . . .One of my business partners has been to 207 funerals. These are people he knew directly or spouses, or friends of friends, or children of friends. He’s been going to about two funerals a week.

I said a few years ago that by the time we are five years out, I don’t think there will be a single person in in America . . . that doesn’t know someone that is dead or is severely injured by the Covid 19 jabs. The fact that these jabs are still on the market is mind blowing. We have millions of people dead and millions and millions of people injured, and they are still giving these CV19 shots.”

A total campaign of fear, masks, social distancing, coercion and medical terror psyop is now over according to Dr. T, but what is coming is far worse. Dr. T says, “The fear part of Covid 19 is over. The part that is not over, and I talk about this in detail in my book, is the travesty of the vaccine injured and the travesty of what is still to come. Those who have had two shots and at least one booster, and at one time the CDC was bragging they were up to 10 (CV19) boosters, none of them stopped transmission. None of them stopped you from getting sick. It was just a bioweapon that they wanted to inject into everyone to make sure they were sick or dead.”

The aftermath of the CV19 plandemic and depopulation event is going to be with us for a long time. Dr. T says, “One of the authors on this new study is Dr. Peter McCullough, and it was saying that if you had two or more CV19 jabs, you have decreased your life expectancy by 37%. That is pretty dramatic. In the Western Hemisphere, the average life expectancy is about 80 years old. If you take 37% of that away, that means life expectancy is around 50 years old.”

In closing, Dr. T says, “Don’t take any mRNA jabs.” Dr. T calls the child vaccine schedule, “the scheduled poisoning of children.”

Dr. T says there are things you can take to combat the effects of the CV19 bioweapon vax such as Ivermectin, Nattokinase and nicotine patches, but you cannot repair the gene edit that CV19 shots did to alter the human DNA of the victims.

There is much more in the 55-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, author of the new book called “Zero Accountability in a Failed System.” Dr. T is still one of the good medical doctors telling everyone NOT to get this CV19 bioweapon injection for 4.15.25.

