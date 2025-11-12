One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

In a powerful and unsettling exchange, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny exposes what she calls a massive public health deception: the systematic poisoning of children under the guise of “routine vaccination.”

She explains that infants, still undergoing rapid cardiovascular, neurological, and skeletal development, are bombarded with dozens of injections before their second birthday—receiving nearly 4,700 micrograms of aluminum long before their kidneys are mature enough to filter it out. According to Tenpenny, these toxins accumulate in the brain, bones, and vital organs, leaving a lifetime of damage in their wake.



Calling out what she terms the “adult assault program,” Tenpenny also cites major studies suggesting that flu and pneumonia shots not only fail to protect but could increase the risk of illness and death. Her words serve as a chilling reckoning after decades of corporate cover-ups and blind trust in the pharmaceutical system.



“Parents are realizing they’ve been lied to,” she warns. “The truth is leaking through the cracks—and it’s ugly.”

