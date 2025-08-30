One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter August 27, 2025

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Dr. T) was one of the first doctors to sound the alarm on the CV19 “vaccine” and the death and disability in the millions by injecting it into billions of people around the world.

The CV19 vax nightmare is not going away–just the opposite. Dr. T says, “It is going to continue to grow. . .. We have just a handful of data bases in our country, the UK and Europe.

We don’t have data bases for countries such as China, India, Maylasia, South America or any of the other countries. So, it’s only a guess of the global number of deaths so far. Most recently, I have seen a list that said 30 million people died directly from the Covid jab. A few years ago, the Expose’ news put out a report that 2.1 billion worldwide had become disabled or had some sort of vaccine injury. This is a global disaster, and it’s not going to go away.”

Dr. T says there are long lists of problems caused by the CV19 injections. Dr. T says, “We have a pediatric poisoning program and a poisoning program for adults. We are injecting all this foreign matter, animal cells, aluminum, MF59 and weird adjuvants. We are injecting this foreign matter that does not belong there and it creates downline havoc. The havoc becomes cardiovascular disease, a long list of neurological problems and a long list of autoimmune diseases.”

And, yes, cancer, too, but cancer caused by the CV19 vax has a new name. Doctors are calling it turbo-cancer because it spreads incredibly fast. A few months ago, Dr. T released a popular book called “Zero Accountability in a Failed System.” Now, there might finally be some accountability because of a new government task force started by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Dr. T says, “Kennedy has to methodically lay the ground work for research and science. . .. They are going to be looking at things unlike any committee at the CDC has ever done. . .. This committee is going to be looking at DNA contamination, poor manufacturing standards, cardiovascular complaints, turbo-cancers, long-term disability and complications with the immune system.

They are looking at all of the things where the Pfizer papers showed 1,200 conditions that they knew the Covid 19 jabs could cause. Now, there have been between 1,000 and 2,500 studies that have been published showing the problems with the Covid 19 vaccine. This committee is going to be looking at them and systematically dismantling them. . .. This is going to lead us out of this vaccination nation and for sure away from the mRNA vaccines.”

Why is Big Pharma pushing vaccines like the CV19 injections so hard? Dr. T says, “If you break someone’s immune system and make them unhealthy . . . you have created a customer for life. . .. That’s why they can give away vaccines for free.”

There is much more in the 54-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, author of the popular book called “Zero Accountability in a Failed System.” Dr. T is still one of the good medical doctors telling everyone NOT to get this CV19 bioweapon injection or any mRNA shot for 8.26.25.

