Exposing The Darkness

🎙️ [Intro – Radio DJ Voice]

“You’re tuned in to Health Freedom Radio with Frankly Savvy and The Four Reasons you don’t need a jab! 💉❌ That’s right—no isolate, no proof of spread, no structure, and no government evidence it exists. Let’s take it away, fellas…” 🎤🎶

🎶 "Sherri (Come Out the No-Virus Closet Tonight)"

by The Four Reasons You Don't Need Jabs 🕺💥

🎵

Sherri... Sherri baby... 🎶

Sherri... Sherri baby... 🎵

Sherri, won’t you come out the closet tonight? 🚪🌙

(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🌟👀

Sherri, baby 🐦

Sherri, baby 💃

Sherri, won’t you come out tonight? 🎉

Why don’t you come out to the truth party? 🎈✨

Come out, where the bright light shines ☀️🔦

Come out and ditch that 'virus' campaign 🚫🦠

We’ve got the four real signs— 👀📋

Sherri, baby 🎤

Sherri, baby 🎷

Sherri, won’t you come out tonight? 🎶

(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🎵

They never showed one isolate, Sherri baby 🧪❌

No 'virus' from the fluids of the sick defined 🤧🚫

They never proved it’s catching—no, no! 🙅‍♂️🦠

Just models and a PCR crime! 🎭🔬

Sherri, baby 🎶

Sherri, baby 🎵

Sherri, won’t you come out tonight? 🎉

(Come, come, come out tonight!) 💫

You better ask your conscience, Sherri baby... 🤔💭

Tell her everything’s all right... ✅🙌

You’re selling pills for phantom bugs— 💊👻

While swearing they’ve got pathogenic bite 😏💊⚔️

Sherri, baby 🎤

Sherri, baby 💃

Sherri, won’t you come out the No Virus Closet tonight? 🚪❌🦠

(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🌟✨

They never mapped that mystery germ, oh Sherri 🦠❓

No structure ever shown in time ⏳🔍

The 'genome’s' fake, the cultures cooked— 🧬🔥

And Massey’s FOIAs make that shine! 📂💡

Sherri, baby 🎷

Sherri, baby 🎶

Sherri, won’t you come out the No Virus Closet tonight? 🚪❌🦠

(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🎵🌙

🎙️ [Outro – Radio DJ Voice]

“And there it is—truth in four-part harmony. 🎼 Stay unjabbed, stay sharp, and stay tuned to Health Freedom Radio, where the only thing going viral... is critical thinking.” 🧠📻🔥🎶

