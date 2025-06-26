One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“Reeks of eugenics.”

“From the very beginning, from 2020 when they started talking about COVID-19 jabs as being a Gene Therapy, that was kind of like nails on the chalkboard to me…

Because therapy is something that’s generally beneficial, like speech therapy, or art therapy, or occupational therapy, or physical therapy. These are all doing good things…

It’s like why are they calling this destructive, damaging thing that goes in and reorganizes your DNA, a therapy?

It goes back into like the 19 - actually the late 1800s when they were looking at some genetic modification of plants…

They started having international conferences and they started talking about genetic modification of human genes, and then they were talking about the genetic modification of humans.

And that rubbed people the wrong way because it just reeked of eugenics.

And so they changed the name from a Genetic Modification of humans to Gene Therapy because it sounded nicer and it was more easy to get people to accept that.”

