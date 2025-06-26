Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Does anyone know of any person that is better off health wise after getting any mRNA gene therapy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
2h

For the 'Evil Mad Scientists' of the Imperialist Fabians...There's no doubt 'Genetic Modification of Humans' providing them their DELUSIONS OF BEING THEIR OWN GODS to become reality is merely therapy.

For those of us faithful to the one a only true God...'Genetic Human Modification/Gene Therapy' is evil, diabolical and both sin and crime against humanity, all life on the planet and the very God we are faithful to. Learning ALL installed or elected into positions of power around the globe to be conspiring together for this horror as demonstrated with the leadership REFUSING to take out these Demon Worshiping Pedophiles, Cannibals and Vampires has been that resulting in social anomie causing cognitive dissonance and it's now passing for most people.

STILL, NOBODY IS IN THE STREETS DEMANDING THIS HORROR TO END.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture