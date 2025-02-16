One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“I’m doctor Scott Jensen and I’m not exaggerating when I tell you if you are a patient, your doctor, your insurance company, your clinic, your hospital - we can all get paid more if we make you sicker, and I think you need to understand that.”

“This patient on Medicare. His insurance company will get paid more by Medicare if this patient is seen as more sick.”

“There’s all kinds of incentive plans being dolled out by insurance companies and governments, government programs to clinics and providers and health care systems…”

“If a clinic can hit a certain threshold level of patients taking a certain kind of vaccine they get paid a chunk of money for each one of those patients that took the vaccine.”

Share

Related articles: