Dr. Scott Jensen: “Your Doctor, Your Insurance Company, Your Clinic, Your Hospital - We Can All Get Paid More if We Make You SICKER”
Globalist Deathcare system in a nutshell
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
“I’m doctor Scott Jensen and I’m not exaggerating when I tell you if you are a patient, your doctor, your insurance company, your clinic, your hospital - we can all get paid more if we make you sicker, and I think you need to understand that.”
“This patient on Medicare. His insurance company will get paid more by Medicare if this patient is seen as more sick.”
“There’s all kinds of incentive plans being dolled out by insurance companies and governments, government programs to clinics and providers and health care systems…”
“If a clinic can hit a certain threshold level of patients taking a certain kind of vaccine they get paid a chunk of money for each one of those patients that took the vaccine.”
Related articles:
Pharma business plan. Real $ made on the back end after the poison safe and effective. I know someone who’s tab is in the millions and climbing. Doctors are baffled! Also another person at about 500k. All this fun after the “free” poison to keep safe from breathing! 😎💯🔥
To Dr. Jensen's Point:
If you ever wondered why doctors can get so hostile when you refuse to let them inject this toxic waste into your children - even going so far as cutting you from their patient list completely - it’s because they are paid by their insurance companies in batches to do so (the insurance and pharmaceutical corporations are all owned by BlackRock via your 401k, meaning they act as - and essentially are - a single entity):
https://tritorch.com/degradation/DoctorsPaidIncentivizedByInsuranceCompaniesToVaccinateMassesOfChildren.png [image]
Private Doctors & Physicians Don’t Work for You They're Employees of the Criminal Insurance Companies: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Kt90pn6hYpcl [1mins]