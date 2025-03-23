One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"If we're being targeted with weapons of mass destruction (the C19 jabs, it's President Trump's job to stop it. You cannot be America first and look the other way while Americans are being targeted with bioweapons... this might end up like the French Revolution..."

Dr. Joseph Sansone M.S., PhD , "a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism," describes for Emerald Robinson how it is President Trump's job to stop the COVID bioweapon injections.

Sansone notes that "you cannot be America first and look the other way while Americans are being targeted with bioweapons."

Furthermore, Sansone notes that if nothing is done about the bioweapon injections, "at some point, it's gonna it's gonna get ugly." The psychotherapist adds, "it might end up like the French Revolution at some point in the future because most of the planet has been poisoned."

Partial transcription of clip

"I think it goes with that same theme. President the president is the president of the United States. If we're being targeted with weapons of mass destruction, it's his job to stop it. You cannot be America first and look the other way while Americans are being targeted with bioweapons. That just doesn't float.

"At some point, it's gonna it's gonna get ugly. I don't know when, but at some point, what's gonna happen is when people realize what has been done to them and what has been done to their family members and the people they know and love, it's gonna get ugly. It's their people are gonna get really angry.

"It's gonna be like in a way, it might end up like the French Revolution at some point in the future because most of the planet has been poisoned.

"Now I'm not trying to frighten people. It doesn't mean you're gonna die tomorrow or something like that. But, you know, if you shave 5 years off of someone's life or 10 years off of someone's life, you know what? That matters.

"And so that letter is about keeping President Trump honest to this issue. He did Operation Warp Speed. Now we know it existed before he was in office, but he did that. He needs to fix it. I don't think he can just pretend it didn't happen.

Full Video

“…many U.S. presidents, including FDR, were members of the Masons. Franklin Roosevelt was initiated October 10, 1911, passed November 14, 1911, and raised November 28, 1911, in Holland Lodge, No. 8, New York City. He petitioned the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite in the Albany Consistory of New York, February 28, 1929, and received his 32nd degree the same day. On March 26, 1930, he became a Shriner in Cyrus Temple, AAONOMS (Ancient Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine), Albany, New York. He was also a member of Greenwood Forest, Tall Cedars of Lebanon in Warwick, New York…” - The blog of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

Share

Related articles: