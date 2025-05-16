One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

In a chilling assessment, Dr. Ryan Cole warns of the devastating aftermath of the mRNA injections, which he insists were never vaccines but experimental genetic concoctions. "The biggest problem we'll be fighting for years is chronic autoimmune disease," he declares.

These synthetic RNA shots, producing not just spike proteins but "Frankenstein proteins," have unleashed chaos on the immune system, triggering it to attack proteins it was never meant to encounter.

The consequences are staggering: global spikes in all-cause mortality, excess sudden deaths, and a surge in aggressive "turbo cancers" that show no signs of slowing.

Fertility rates are plummeting in many nations, a silent crisis unfolding. Dr. Cole's gravest concern? The long-term autoimmune fallout, as immune systems, destabilized by these unnatural proteins, spiral out of control.

"These were never vaccines," he emphasizes. "They were sold as salvation but delivered suffering." His urgent message: the world must reject synthetic RNA and genetic injections forever. The lesson is clear—humanity cannot afford to repeat this experiment.

Share

Related articles: