Renowned neurosurgeon and medical author Dr. Russell Blaylock has warned of catastrophic health consequences tied to aluminum exposure from geoengineering programs.

Dr. Blaylock warned that chemicals are being sprayed into the atmosphere from planes, and they are going “directly into the brain.”

He issued the warning during an interview on NTD Television’s “Vital Signs with Brendon Fallon.”

According to Dr. Blaylock, nano-sized aluminum particles are being dispersed into the atmosphere by secretive government or military-affiliated operations, a practice he says poses serious dangers to human health.

“Nano-aluminum being dropped into the atmosphere is being inhaled by humans,” Blaylock stated, adding that the particles travel “directly into the brain.”

He explained that once inside the brain, the aluminum targets the region “most affected in Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Dr. Blaylock has been warning about this issue for decades. In the interview, he noted that he had previously predicted that spraying nanoparticles into the atmosphere would “increase Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.”

And now, he says, the data is catching up to those early warnings.

“Both have increased significantly since they’ve been doing this on a large scale,” he said.

Blaylock’s comments echo growing concerns among critics who have long alleged that geoengineering, sometimes referred to as “chemtrails,” is not merely a conspiracy theory, but a covert environmental intervention program with real health impacts.

The issue has recently reached mainstream discourse.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed geoengineering in an April interview with Dr. Phil.

RFK Jr. suggests that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) may be behind the operations.

“Those materials are put in jet fuel,” Kennedy told Dr. Phil.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to stop it.

“We’re bringing on somebody who’s gonna think only about that, find out who’s doing that, and hold them accountable.”

In a separate social media post from August 2023, Kennedy referred to chemtrail geoengineering as a “crime.”

Kennedy also vowed to halt it if given the opportunity.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in earlier this year.

In February, Trump suggested that the rise in autism cases among children might be linked to aerial spraying or pesticide contamination in food, adding another layer to the growing chorus of voices questioning the environmental safety of unregulated atmospheric practices.

Despite pushback from corporate media outlets and public health officials who dismiss chemtrails as a “conspiracy theory,” key establishment figures have acknowledged the existence of related geoengineering efforts.

For example, former CIA Director John Brennan spoke publicly in 2016 about a “stratospheric aerosol injection” program.

The practice is a method of spraying reflective particles into the upper atmosphere to block the Sun and cool the Earth’s climate.

This disclosure has only intensified suspicions among critics that climate engineering projects may be affecting the environment and public health in unintended and undisclosed ways.

As Dr. Blaylock and others continue to raise alarms, the call for transparency, accountability, and scientific investigation into these programs grows louder, even as the political and scientific establishment largely remains silent.

