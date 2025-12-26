Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

Dr. Rima Laibow, who perfectly predicted the Covid depop op back in 2009 , says that the "neo-feudalist" owners of this world want to cull 90% of the human population. The 10% remainder will be their "servants," "servitors," and "technicians."

"They call themselves now, publicly, neo-feudalists. And as a head of state, who was my patient, explained to me, quite cheerfully, there would be a very short pyramid after the useless eaters were culled, that's us, that's 90% of the population."

This clip of Laibow, a psychiatrist, is taken from an SGT report interview posted to Rumble on December 4, 2025.

"The owners of this world see themselves, they call themselves now publicly, neo-feudalists. And as a head of state, who was my patient, explained to me, quite cheerfully, there would be a very short pyramid after the useless eaters were culled, that's us, that's 90% of the population.

"There would be a very short pyramid with, and these are her words, us, the neo-feudalists, at the top, surrounded by our servants and servitors. And as I have remarked, that is the first time in my life and the only time that I ever heard anyone use the word servitor in a sentence. Surrounded by our servants and servitors and around them our technicians.

“And she said that requires only about 10% of the world’s population. So everyone else, as Yuval Harari points out, is extraneous. These people have no capacity to be connected to anything except their own perceived well being and interests. And for them, having any kind of real empathy, real compassion, real fellow feeling, real connection to anything else, alive or dead, is not possible. That’s what a psychopath is.”

