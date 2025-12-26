Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Polly Pyle's avatar
Polly Pyle
5h

It’s apparent! The vaccines are not the only way. The cell phones the radiation and the 5G towers soon to be going up in front of anyone’s houses. The food- so many ways they are trying to kill us. The weather, the SAI stratospheric aerosol injections, cloud seeding. Killing bees and destroying the water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
5h

What a rude awakening it will be for these “neo-feudalists” when they bow before Jesus Christ (because EVERY knee will bow) and are forced to confess that He alone is Lord of all! In fact, the whole earth is the Lord’s and all that’s in it! I pray that they will repent and be saved! Most likely, so many of them are like the rich young ruler who wouldn’t trade his earthly wealth for the true eternal riches of knowing Jesus Christ as his Savior. So sad!😞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture