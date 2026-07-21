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Source: Dr. Dawn Michael

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD: “It is a myth that vaccines are safe and necessary.”

“If I had young children today, they would not receive a single vaccine.” Dr. Kory explains that Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) peaks at 2, 4, and 6 months of age — exactly when infants receive multiple routine vaccinations.

He states that the government refuses to perform true placebo-controlled safety trials on vaccines. Unlike other pharmaceuticals, which undergo 2–6 years of rigorous safety testing before FDA/CDC approval, vaccines have never been subjected to the same long-term, robust safety standards.

In clinical trials, safety monitoring for adverse reactions was extremely short:

Hepatitis B vaccine: Tested on only 147 infants/children and monitored for just 5 days before approval.

Hepatitis A vaccine: Monitored for 14 days.

Meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine: Monitored for 7 days.

Prevnar (pneumococcal) vaccine: Monitored for 7 days.

MMR vaccine: Followed for 42 days.

RSV vaccine: Monitored for 30 days.

DTaP / Tdap vaccines: Monitored for 14 days.

Gardasil (HPV) vaccine: Monitored for 14 days.

Crucially, no childhood vaccine has ever been tested against a true inert saline placebo. Trial “placebos” have instead used aluminum adjuvants or other vaccines:

Gardasil trial → placebo was Hepatitis A vaccine + aluminum adjuvant

Hepatitis A trial → placebo was Hepatitis B vaccine

Influenza trial → placebo was the other flu strain vaccine

Meningitis trial → placebo was DTaP

Pertussis trial → placebo was Tetanus + Diphtheria

Polio trial → placebo was diluted polio vaccine

Vaxelis (6-in-1) trial → placebo was DTaP + Polio + Hib + Hep B

Hepatitis B trial → placebo was aluminum adjuvant alone

Dr. Kory notes that countries with the most vaccines on their infant schedules have the highest infant mortality rates.

The United States gives more infant vaccines than any other industrialized nation — and has the highest infant mortality rate among them.

He further states that 97% of SIDS deaths occur within 7 days of vaccination.

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