Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Angelina Perkins's avatar
Angelina Perkins
7h

My sons pediatrician in 2010 told me he had to get the gatdisol vaccine when he was 5 & I told him NO! HE DOESNT NEED IT! He was diagnosed with autism at 2 because of vaccine given without my concent & had the nerve to ask me about it! JUST TELL THEM NO!

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
4h

This is outrageous. No more vaccines for anybody in u=our family. Thanks for update.

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