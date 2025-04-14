One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman April 14, 2025

One of America’s leading pediatricians has gone on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies.

The warning was issued by Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D., a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

After witnessing an alarming surge in Sudden Infant Deaths Syndrome (SIDS), Dr. Thomas has blown the whistle on the cause of this chilling spike in mortality.

During an interview with CHD.TV, Thomas revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated.

However, although the remaining cases of SIDS have not been directly attributed to vaccines, there is still a clear correlation.

He notes that the remaining 3% of sudden infant deaths happen between 10 and 20 days after vaccination.

Many would argue that these findings show that vaccines caused 100% of SIDS cases.

“SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome,” Thomas explains.

“There are six datasets studies that looked at SIDS when that infant died relative to when they got a vaccine.

“In one dataset, 97% were in the first ten days after the vaccine.

“Only 3% were in the subsequent ten days,” he notes.

“For the six other studies, a couple of them showed that fifty percent of the deaths happened in the first week.

“But 75 to about 90% of those deaths are happening in the first week after vaccines in all these studies.

“So, it’s real clear,” Thomas continues.

“You get a vaccine, your infant dies.

“We’ve known this for decades.

“The countries that have the most infant vaccines have the highest infant mortality.

“Guess where the US stands?

“We are number one in infant vaccines,” the doctor reveals.

“We are number one in industrial countries for infant mortality.

“There’s a document, 450-page legal document that has tables showing for every single disease for which we have a vaccine, there are more deaths from the vaccine than there are from the disease for which we have that vaccine.

“Now that we’ve got a handful of studies comparing vaxxed and unvaxxed, we now know without a doubt that things like neurodevelopmental concerns, learning disabilities, ADD, ADHD, autism, we know they’re clearly linked to vaccines.

“The more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to have these problems.

“We know without a doubt that allergies and autoimmunity, eczema, asthma, all those sorts of conditions, the more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to have those conditions.

“The vaccinated will get more ear infections, more sinus infections, more lung infections.

“Any kind of infection you look at, the vaccinated get more infections.

“The more we vaccinate, the sicker our kids are.”

Dr. Thomas appeared to be referencing a study by a European hexavalent vaccine manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

In 2011, GSK produced a confidential report on SIDS.

Following the study, GSK sealed the report on its findings.

However, an Italian court forced GSK to make the report publicly available.

In the report, sudden deaths that occurred within 20 days after hexavalent vaccination were tabulated.

The manufacturer concluded that all sudden deaths were reported within days of receiving a vaccine.

The confidential report shows that 62.7 % of these deaths clustered within 3 days post-vaccination.

It also shows that 89.6 % occurred within 7 days post-vaccination.

Perhaps more significantly, 97 % (65 of the 67 reported infant deaths) occurred in the first 10 days post-vaccination.

The remaining 3% (2 of the 67 infant deaths) occurred in the next 10 days.

Additionally, 6 of the 8 sudden deaths in children during their second year of life occurred in the first 3 days post-vaccination.

The following table details the findings from the report:

Data obtained from a confidential report compiled by the hexavalent vaccine manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline, 2011.

The warning from Thomas comes after leading experts in Japan have issued a global alert to call for an urgent reassessment of worldwide vaccination programs after linking a recent surge in child deaths to “vaccines.”

A bombshell new study published in the Springer Nature peer-reviewed journal Discover Medicine raises the alarm over the issue after connecting several child deaths to “vaccinations.”

The study found that multiple children died suddenly after receiving standard childhood schedule vaccines.

The research team behind the study was led by Dr. Kenji Yamamoto of Okamura Memorial Hospital in Japan.

In the wake of Yamamoto’s, top Japanese experts have been calling for an urgent reassessment of global vaccination programs, particularly mRNA “vaccines.”

