Dr. Paul Thomas: Vaccination Does Something FUNDAMENTALLY HORRIBLE to Our Immune Systems
Need Another Reason to Not Vaccinate? Fewer Infections.
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Source: Children’s Health Defense
Need Another Reason to Not Vaccinate? Fewer infections.
Dr. Paul Thomas: “… It is still far safer to not vaccinate because vaccination does something fundamentally horrible to our immune systems.
This is the big reason why actually all the data from all the vaxxed-unvaxxed studies, including my own, showed that the unvaccinated had far fewer infections.
That just doesn’t add up the way we were taught, right?
Well, I was in mainstream paediatrics for 25 years, and wow, did I see how healthy the unvaxxed and the minimally vaxxed were.”
Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas Drops Bombshell Data
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I suggest you share Dr. Ardis' talk from RedPill on asthma. Every childhood vaccine contains egg protein which is what they give mice to induce asthma in them so they can test their poisons. That's just the tip of the iceberg.
And those in the Peds profession have had their heads in the sand all along too….makes one wonder whether they really have the health and well being for their patients at heart or just desire the vac $$$ s from big pharma.