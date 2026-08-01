Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karen h's avatar
karen h
4h

I suggest you share Dr. Ardis' talk from RedPill on asthma. Every childhood vaccine contains egg protein which is what they give mice to induce asthma in them so they can test their poisons. That's just the tip of the iceberg.

Reply
Share
Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
1h

And those in the Peds profession have had their heads in the sand all along too….makes one wonder whether they really have the health and well being for their patients at heart or just desire the vac $$$ s from big pharma.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture