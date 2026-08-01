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Source: Children’s Health Defense

Need Another Reason to Not Vaccinate? Fewer infections.

Dr. Paul Thomas: “… It is still far safer to not vaccinate because vaccination does something fundamentally horrible to our immune systems.

This is the big reason why actually all the data from all the vaxxed-unvaxxed studies, including my own, showed that the unvaccinated had far fewer infections.

That just doesn’t add up the way we were taught, right?

Well, I was in mainstream paediatrics for 25 years, and wow, did I see how healthy the unvaxxed and the minimally vaxxed were.”

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Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas Drops Bombshell Data

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