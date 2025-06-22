One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 13, 2025

A leading pediatrician is sounding the alarm about childhood vaccinations, warning that children “are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself.”

The warning was issued by Dr. Paul Thomas, the author of the number one best-selling book “Vax Facts.”

Dr. Thomas is a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

He taught residents and medical students from 1988 to 1993 and has practiced pediatrics for over 30 years.

In 2008, he opened Integrative Pediatrics, where he currently serves over 13,000 patients.

In 2009, Thomas started his Fair Start clinic, where he has helped over 500 patients with opioid addiction, in the Portland, Oregon, metro area.

He is the Founder of PHOI (Pediatric Health Outcomes Initiative) and a Founding Director of PIC (Physicians for Informed Consent).

In a new interview with Dr. Simone Gold, Thomas warns that children who receive the recommended immunizations are more likely to die than unvaccinated kids.

“Every single vaccine that’s recommended on the childhood schedule” contains “worrisome ingredients,” he reveals.

“It turns out, for every single vaccine, Dr. Gold, on the childhood immunization schedule, you are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself,” Thomas adds.

WATCH:

The statement comes after Dr. Thomas recently went on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies.

After witnessing an alarming surge in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Dr. Thomas has blown the whistle on the cause of this chilling spike in mortality.

During an interview with CHD.TV, Thomas revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated.

He notes that the remaining 3% of sudden infant deaths happen between 10 and 20 days after vaccination.

Many would argue that these findings show that vaccines caused 100% of SIDS cases.

“SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome,” Thomas explains.

“There are six datasets studies that looked at SIDS when that infant died relative to when they got a vaccine.

“In one dataset, 97% were in the first ten days after the vaccine.

“Only 3% were in the subsequent ten days,” he notes.

“For the six other studies, a couple of them showed that fifty percent of the deaths happened in the first week.

“But 75 to about 90% of those deaths are happening in the first week after vaccines in all these studies.

“So, it’s real clear,” Thomas continues.

“You get a vaccine, your infant dies.

“We’ve known this for decades.

“The countries that have the most infant vaccines have the highest infant mortality.”

WATCH:

“The more we vaccinate, the sicker our kids are,” Thomas concluded.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: