Dr. Naomi Wolf: The Pfizer Documents Contain Evidence Of The Greatest Crime Against Humanity In The History Of Our Species
Pfizer Knew Within 3 Months That 1,225 People Died From Their mRNA COVID Shot
Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Pfizer Knew Within 3 Months That 1,225 People Died From Their mRNA COVID Shot.
The FDA Files Expose A Chilling Cover Up. Here's What Pfizer Knew & When:
Vaccine Failure: Just ONE MONTH after the November 2020 rollout, Pfizer’s internal records confirmed the vaccines didn’t stop COVID. The 3rd most common side effect reported? COVID itself. The COVID vaccine caused you to get COVID!
Adverse Events: Within weeks, Pfizer was overrun by reports of severe adverse events. They planned to hire 2,400 full-time staff to process the paperwork. The public was never informed of this truth.
Heart Damage: By May 2021, Pfizer knew the vaccine caused heart damage in 35 teens within a week of injection. Yet, the FDA & U.S. government delayed warning parents until August 2021—four months later. During that time, young adults faced relentless pressure to get the vaccine in order to "save Grandma." No one was told of the elevated heart risks.
Toxic Biodistribution: The CDC always claimed the vaccine’s materials (lipid nanoparticles, mRNA, spike protein) stayed at the injection site. This was categorically false. Pfizer’s own data showed these materials distribute across the body within 48 hours, accumulating in the brain, liver, spleen, adrenals & even the ovaries. These industrial fats, coated in polyethylene glycol, have no known mechanism for leaving the ovaries, building up with each dose.
Highly respected Pathologist, Dr. Robert Chandler, confirmed these materials persist in organs over time, with no clear way for the body to expel them. For women, this raises profound concerns about fertility, reproduction & the health of unborn children. For men, the concerns are testosterone levels, the health of sperm for reproduction & future turbo cancers.
