Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
2h

So thankful I never fell for their scam of a vaccine. Pureblood here.

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Jean's avatar
Jean
2h

It was Mass Democide and they are all still slithering around scheming for the next one.

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