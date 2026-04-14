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Source: Dr Naomi Wolf

Dr. Naomi Wolf: “…3500 doctors and scientists gathered together to read through these documents and issued 109 reports. And they documented THE GREATEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY IN RECORDED HISTORY”

Naomi Wolf says Pfizer knew about the catastrophic injuries the COVID-19 vaccine was causing and still pushed it to the public.

“Pfizer knew there were 142,000 serious adverse events.”

“81% of the women in one section of the Pfizer documents who were pregnant lost their babies.”

“Strokes, thrombotic thrombocytopenia, florid neurological events.”

“Pfizer knew by May of 2021 that this injection caused heart damage in minors.”

“Pfizer knew that this material did not stay in the injection site… but biodistributed to every part of the human body.”

“They knew that half of the serious adverse events… took place within 48 hours after the injection.”

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