Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
38m

COVID-19 DATA is being' dis-located' in other places too.

AUSTRALIA

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/exclusive-35-people-died-the-same?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=791657&post_id=163380721&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1gvjku&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

AND NEW ZEALAND

Part 2 MOAR Barry Young NZ Vaxx Death Data - Interview with Liz Gunn

https://rumble.com/v4sztzx-part-2-moar-barry-young-nz-vaxx-death-data-interview-with-liz-gunn.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
40m

While still an astounding number it is important to understand that they are not saying child deaths have gone up 3,328 percent, but that unexplained child deaths have gone up that much. I would be very interested in seeing the actual numbers, rather than just percentages, and why they are unexplained. Some, maybe most could be easily explained, if you are not trying to fool the public about covid shots, or other things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture