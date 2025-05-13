One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: NaomiWolfDr

3,328% CHILD MORTALITY SURGE CLAIM IN ALBERTA GOES VIRAL — BUT WHAT’S THE TRUTH?

A jaw-dropping figure is sweeping the internet:

We couldn’t believe it… child deaths up 3,328% in Alberta.”

REAL CRISIS OR DATA DISTORTION?

WHAT THIS MEANS:

No verified source has confirmed this number.

AFP & Reuters report the stat is misused or taken out of context.

Yet the question remains — what’s fueling this level of public distrust?

When people believe mass child deaths are happening — and governments say "nothing to see here"

You’ve got a crisis of confidence, if not truth.

WHETHER THE NUMBER IS REAL OR NOT — THE DISTRUST IS. AND THAT’S EXPLOSIVE.

“Why can we explain the amount of unexplained deaths in Alberta children...I made a mistake that the number of unexplained deaths was not 350% as we had stated, it's actually 3328% (increase in unexplained child deaths)...we couldn't believe it...it's actually 3328%...I did not make that number up, I wish I did. That number comes from AHS data..."

