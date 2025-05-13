Dr. Naomi Wolf: It’s About Killing You And Your Family…
3,328% CHILD MORTALITY SURGE CLAIM IN ALBERTA GOES VIRAL — BUT WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Source: NaomiWolfDr
3,328% CHILD MORTALITY SURGE CLAIM IN ALBERTA GOES VIRAL — BUT WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
A jaw-dropping figure is sweeping the internet:
We couldn’t believe it… child deaths up 3,328% in Alberta.”
REAL CRISIS OR DATA DISTORTION?
WHAT THIS MEANS:
No verified source has confirmed this number.
AFP & Reuters report the stat is misused or taken out of context.
Yet the question remains — what’s fueling this level of public distrust?
When people believe mass child deaths are happening — and governments say "nothing to see here"
You’ve got a crisis of confidence, if not truth.
WHETHER THE NUMBER IS REAL OR NOT — THE DISTRUST IS. AND THAT’S EXPLOSIVE.
“Why can we explain the amount of unexplained deaths in Alberta children...I made a mistake that the number of unexplained deaths was not 350% as we had stated, it's actually 3328% (increase in unexplained child deaths)...we couldn't believe it...it's actually 3328%...I did not make that number up, I wish I did. That number comes from AHS data..."
Related articles:
COVID-19 DATA is being' dis-located' in other places too.
AUSTRALIA
https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/exclusive-35-people-died-the-same?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=791657&post_id=163380721&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1gvjku&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
AND NEW ZEALAND
Part 2 MOAR Barry Young NZ Vaxx Death Data - Interview with Liz Gunn
https://rumble.com/v4sztzx-part-2-moar-barry-young-nz-vaxx-death-data-interview-with-liz-gunn.html
While still an astounding number it is important to understand that they are not saying child deaths have gone up 3,328 percent, but that unexplained child deaths have gone up that much. I would be very interested in seeing the actual numbers, rather than just percentages, and why they are unexplained. Some, maybe most could be easily explained, if you are not trying to fool the public about covid shots, or other things.