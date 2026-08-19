Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
8h

So his wife was greenlighting projects as ethical. He was csrrying out projects including the "virus" and deadly treatments such as remdesivir, and his daughter was censoring people on twitter. I haven't found out anything about the other two daughters but thst part of the family is worthy of hanging.

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
8h

They knew! I’m a veteran and I read the released data that was out from a freedom of information act showing the veterans that volunteered for it early and I saw how many had strokes heart attacks and died yet the VA called me, text me and wrote me a letter to get me to take it~

#disgusting

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