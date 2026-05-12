Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Thomas Gilligan's avatar
Thomas Gilligan
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It’s therefore logical to conclude that vaccines have nothing to do with positive health outcomes and all to do with control, destruction, and of course plenty of money to be made at all levels of their business models - did I miss anything?

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