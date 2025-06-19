One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon June 18, 2025

It will be impossible for an open minded person to conclude reading this & to also maintain that vaccines are a thing that a responsible member of society ought to administer to babies and children, indeed to anyone.

I strongly urge everyone to take some time out to read this carefully, because many people are simply not going to be able to believe it.

If you read it & think “This simply cannot be true: the author must have misinterpreted the regulations or made some other incorrect assumptions”, please examine the final paragraphs for numerous examples of where what appear to be tightly worded regulations are utterly without meaning.

FDA does tightly regulate pharmaceutical chemical substances and products made from them.

This is possible because these are defined substances. It can be shown using multiple analytical techniques whether there is or is not 100 micrograms of a particular compound present.

Analogous methods do not exist & cannot exist for most, so-called “biological products”. These are not defined substances because all but recombinant proteins are complex mixtures which, at best, may be characterised to some extent.

Yet there are no adequate tests & standards for vaccines & indeed all biological products. Even in the narrowest case of recombinant proteins, there is still a mixture of heterogeneous materials.

The bottom line, for the purpose of understanding what has happened in the case of products classified as “vaccines” is that they are not subject to any proper regulation, and they never have been.

It’s all theatre.

It’s absolutely horrifying, the depth and durability of the deception.

