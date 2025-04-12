Dr. Mike Yeadon: The REAL ID Declaration
"If I can’t fly because I’ve declined it, so be it."
By Dr. Michael Yeadon April 12, 2025
This article refers to the Real ID declaration which is featured in the post preceding this one.
You don’t need to believe my thought experiment.
But if you don’t, I ask that you rebut my concerns about how this new format digital ID could be used.
If you agree that it COULD be so used, I implore you not to sign up for it.
If you do, the perpetrators no longer need anything from you, not even your consent. It’s on automatic pilot.
Tyranny is around the corner, if the perpetrators so decide it.
There’s nothing further you can do.
Alternatively, make it IMPOSSIBLE for them to impose the nightmare scenario I lose sleep over. The only one, really.
If I can’t fly because I’ve declined it, so be it.
If enough of us decline it, it won’t be usable as the ultimate control system.
Make them do something stupid. Make them make a mistake.
Best wishes, ‘
Mike
Trump’s DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces that from May 7, Americans will need a Real ID (Digital ID) to travel by plane and access certain federal facilities.
"It's not technocracy. It's slavery."
Can’t we just use our passports instead? This I what I found:
Yes, Americans will still be able to use their passports instead of Real IDs for domestic travel after May 7, 2025. While a Real ID-compliant driver's license or ID will be required for domestic travel starting on that date, other acceptable forms of identification, including a passport or passport card, will also be accepted.
Yes you can use your passport for now. I am not doing it. Its too much. Just a way to shake you down. I dont even believe any of this crap anymore. Who wants to fly now anyway. The pilots are more dangerous than anything.