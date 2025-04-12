One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon April 12, 2025

This article refers to the Real ID declaration which is featured in the post preceding this one.

You don’t need to believe my thought experiment.

But if you don’t, I ask that you rebut my concerns about how this new format digital ID could be used.

If you agree that it COULD be so used, I implore you not to sign up for it.

If you do, the perpetrators no longer need anything from you, not even your consent. It’s on automatic pilot.

Tyranny is around the corner, if the perpetrators so decide it.

There’s nothing further you can do.

Alternatively, make it IMPOSSIBLE for them to impose the nightmare scenario I lose sleep over. The only one, really.

If I can’t fly because I’ve declined it, so be it.

If enough of us decline it, it won’t be usable as the ultimate control system.

Make them do something stupid. Make them make a mistake.

Best wishes, ‘

Mike

"It's not technocracy. It's slavery."

Share

Related articles: