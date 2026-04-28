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Source: Sense Receptor

Former Pfizer Vice President Michael Yeadon: “When I say... the Covid injections were designed to harm people, they say you can’t say that”

“There is no other conclusion you can reach than they are intentionally harmful”

This clip of Yeadon, a former Pfizer Vice President and expert in allergies and respiratory diseases, is taken from an interview with James Delingpole posted to the Delingpod Rumble channel on April 27, 2026.

Transcript

We’ll tell people that there wasn’t a pan — you know, there wasn’t a a severe public health emergency, and the COVID jabs were dangerous. Lots of people would be happy with that.

But when I said, I am afraid, I think it’s worse.

I think the injections were designed to harm people.

It’s like, you can’t say that. You can’t say that.

And I said, I can not say that.

I was in drug discovery, good or bad, I was in a field that required me to understand, what would be the effect of adding or removing little components from a medicine to make it change its behaviour based on everything we’ve learned over like 80 years.

And here are a bunch things you must not do. If you do this, bad things happen. We must not do this in this context.

And when I apply that skill and learning, it does not even matter if it’s wrong. It’s just that’s the normie understanding of how to avoid harms and what will happen if you fail to avoid them.

And when I pally that to the design of these damn things, there is no other conclusion you can reach than that they were intentionally harmful and lots of people would not have it.

You can’t say that. I am not going to go on. People would de-platform me that several occasions I was told when something was cancelled, and then it did go ahead, but on a different time.

And I said what happened? And they said three people who will be nameless said, I am not appearing on that platform if Yeadon’s there.

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