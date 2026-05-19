Dr. Mike Yeadon: "Ebola Isn’t What We’ve Been Told...It is FAKE...All These Scary Virus Stories Are PROPAGANDA"
"...blowing the doors off the pandemic preparation scam will kill it off as a weapon against humanity..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
By Dr. Michael Yeadon May 19, 2026
This is just ridiculous. Ebola isn’t what we’ve been told, of course.
If they’re really sick, they have been poisoned.
Possibly nobody is sick. It’s not as if you can go and check.
But even not knowing any of that, how many people know that it has never previously been claimed that there have been Ebola cases in more than two countries at a time and that the two have always been adjacent countries?
So, why on earth would WHO feel the need to officially state that there is a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”, usually abbreviated to PHEIC, spoken as “fake”?
It is fake. All these scary virus stories are propaganda.
They really cannot help themselves, fake indeed.
If anyone doubts that blowing the doors off the pandemic preparation scam will kill it off as a weapon against humanity, this short, dramatic video confirms that this, exposing the lie, that is that pandemics don’t occur because they can’t occur, is arguably the single most powerful weapon we have at our disposal.
Thus, pretend allies who say “the virus question is irrelevant” are not your friends.
Best wishes
Mike
It’s all planned…WHO-WEF-UN
“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”
Related articles:
They are using the power of suggestion to get everyone to fall for their scripted hallucination.
Every month, something new. We've made it this far, we must be really robust! The power they hold is purely in the use of fear. We are sovereign in reality, that means a lot, that means we have onboard agency and capacity. They try to winnow it down by making us be fearful. They even use the language. Try thinking of a word that means without fear, that doesn't use the word fear. Do this too with the word pain. There just isn't a word for the absence of these two thorns.
Often diseases are caused by the living conditions of the people under
Slave labor for outside corporations with no regulations like AIDS in Africa.