Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
31m

They are using the power of suggestion to get everyone to fall for their scripted hallucination.

Every month, something new. We've made it this far, we must be really robust! The power they hold is purely in the use of fear. We are sovereign in reality, that means a lot, that means we have onboard agency and capacity. They try to winnow it down by making us be fearful. They even use the language. Try thinking of a word that means without fear, that doesn't use the word fear. Do this too with the word pain. There just isn't a word for the absence of these two thorns.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
38m

Often diseases are caused by the living conditions of the people under

Slave labor for outside corporations with no regulations like AIDS in Africa.

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