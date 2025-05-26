One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 26, 2025

A world-renowned cardiologist is raising the alarm to warn the public that the “tsunami of vaccine deaths is not over” for those who received Covid injections.

The warning was issued by American cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

McCullough alerted the public shortly after he testified before the United States Senate as an expert witness on “vaccine” safety last week.

According to McCullough, one of America’s leading experts, subclinical myopericarditis may cause sudden cardiac arrests months to years after Covid “vaccination.”

Subclinical myopericarditis refers to inflammation of both the heart muscle (myocardium) and the sac surrounding the heart (pericardium).

It may be present without noticeable symptoms.

The condition restricts the heart’s ability to pump blood, leading to blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrests, and sudden death.

The first manifestations of micro-inflammatory scars in the heart can be fatal arrhythmias.

McCullough warns that many of the patients dying from subclinical myopericarditis are suffering fatal cardiac arrests that are so severe, doctors cannot resuscitate them.

He notes that even those who suffer cardiac arrests in hospitals cannot be saved, despite the methods of resuscitation available to doctors.

Dr. McCullough issued the chilling warning during an interview on LindellTV.

“We’re talking about Covid ‘vaccine’ myocarditis, which occurs with Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, and Novavax,” McCullough explains.

“And what America learned is that it’s directly fatal and that, in some cases, patients are even in the hospital, they come in the hospital, and we can’t save them in the hospital.

“I have never seen any drug or biological product that’s that dangerous that it can kill a previously healthy normal person in the hospital, despite all of our resuscitative efforts.

“I’m greatly concerned,” Dr. McCullough noted.

“And the data I presented [to the Senate], that there is subclinical myopericarditis, that is, there’s minor heart injury.

“And that [heart injury] sets up people for the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, months to years after the shots.”

The warning from McCullough comes amid mounting evidence linking Covid “vaccines” to deadly cardiac arrests.

As Slay News previously reported, a significant new study has found that Covid “vaccines” act as a trigger for sudden cardiac arrests in young people.

The study, conducted by some of Saudi Arabia’s most eminent scientists, found that the Covid injections create a ticking time bomb in young, healthy groups not typically associated with cardiac deaths.

The researchers found large numbers of young “vaccinated” people had vaccine-associated myocarditis and/or pericarditis.

Prior to appearing before the Senate last week, McCullough went on the record with explosive testimony under oath to declare that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are causing the “death of children.”

McCullough issued the warning during two public testimonies while urging officials to pull the “vaccines” from public use.

Footage of his testimonies was shared on social media by the McCullough Foundation.

While testifying before the Pennsylvania Senate, McCullough, one of America’s leading medical experts, told the story of two teenage boys who were killed by Covid “vaccines.”

“Two teenage boys who died on days three and four after the Pfizer vaccine,” McCullough recalled.

“The parents were horrified to find the children dead at home.

“Autopsies were performed, and the conclusion was crystal clear.

“The vaccines caused the deaths with massive heart inflammation and evidence of superimposed catecholamine injury on the heart.

“Fatal reports have come in from Choi and from Verma Choi in Korea, Verma from Washington University in St. Louis,” McCullough continued.

“It is clear that a vaccine is being pushed, is being encouraged, and mandated that, in fact, results in death of children.

“Results in death of children,” he emphasized.

“One death is too many.”

McCuullough continued by calling for “all current vaccines to be pulled from the market and undergo a very intensive review on safety and efficacy and figure out where the vaccine program has gone wrong.”

In another powerful testimony before the European Parliament in Strasbourg in France, McCullough warned that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “not safe for human use.”

During a hearing chaired by MEP Christine Anderson, McCullough testified:

“I submit to you that the COVID-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use.

“I implore you as a governing body – European Medicine Agency – to apply all pressure and due urgency to remove the COVID-19 vaccines from the market.”

