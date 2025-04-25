One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 25, 2025

World-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has gone on the record with explosive testimony under oath to declare that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are causing the “death of children.”

McCullough issued the warning during two public testimonies while urging officials to pull the “vaccines” from public use.

Footage of his testimonies was shared on social media by the McCullough Foundation.

While testifying before the Pennsylvania Senate, McCullough, one of America’s leading medical experts, told the story of two teenage boys who were killed by Covid “vaccines.”

“Two teenage boys who died on days three and four after the Pfizer vaccine,” McCullough recalled.

“The parents were horrified to find the children dead at home.

“Autopsies were performed, and the conclusion was crystal clear.

“The vaccines caused the deaths with massive heart inflammation and evidence of superimposed catecholamine injury on the heart.

“Fatal reports have come in from Choi and from Verma Choi in Korea, Verma from Washington University in St. Louis,” McCullough continued.

“It is clear that a vaccine is being pushed, is being encouraged, and mandated that, in fact, results in death of children.

“Results in death of children,” he emphasized.

“One death is too many.”

McCuullough continued by calling for “all current vaccines to be pulled from the market and undergo a very intensive review on safety and efficacy and figure out where the vaccine program has gone wrong.”

In another powerful testimony before the European Parliament in Strasbourg in France, McCulloigh warned that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “not safe for human use.”

During a hearing chaired by MEP Christine Anderson, McCullough testified:

“I submit to you that the COVID-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use.

“I implore you as a governing body – European Medicine Agency – to apply all pressure and due urgency to remove the COVID-19 vaccines from the market.

“In the United States, it’s going jurisdiction by jurisdiction, probably state by state, will remove them off the market if the federal government doesn’t do so.

“It’s gonna happen.

“It’s gonna happen all over the world.”

WATCH:

McCullough, one of the world’s most published medical doctors, has been one of the leading voices warning about the dangers of mRNA injections.

As Slay News previously reported, McCullough recently warned that “healthy” young people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at a severe risk of sudden death caused by an unexpected cardiac arrest.

McCullough co-authored a study with epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher that investigates the risk of “sudden cardiac death” among the Covid-vaccinated.

The peer-reviewed study, titled “Risk stratification for future cardiac arrest after COVID-19 vaccination,” has been published in the World Journal of Cardiology.

Alarmingly, the study found that young people who appear to be healthy can suffer a fatal vaccine-induced cardiac arrest several years after they received their last injection.

Since the injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021, sudden deaths and deadly diseases have skyrocketed.

Reports of people dying from heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, and turbo cancers have soared.

In an interview last November, McCullough warned that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”

While raising the alarm, McCullough revealed the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.

McCullough continued by citing multiple studies, alongside his own findings, that prove the injections have caused unprecedented levels of death and injury.

The mRNA from the injections “invades the brain,” he explains.

“It invades the heart,” he continues.

“It causes brain and heart damage.

“It invades the bone marrow.

“It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.”

“It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.”

He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked.

“It’s a weapon,” he concluded.

“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

WATCH:

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has admitted that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering from deadly blood clots for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.

As Slay News reported, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research admits that the “regulatory window of concern” for a novel genetic product, such as Covid mRNA “vaccines,” is 5-15 years.

Worryingly, the admission suggests that the vaccinated population may be facing a wave of surging blood clots as the Covid shots were only rolled out for public use roughly four years ago.

