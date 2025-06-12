One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rhoda Wilson June 11, 2025

Yesterday, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where she discussed her concerns about hospital protocols during the covid pandemic. She said that some patients diagnosed as having covid were euthanised with morphine and insulin due to fears of bed shortages. It was the “covid protocol.”

Euthanasia was also a protocol deployed by the National Health Service in the UK. In the UK, morphine and midazolam were the killer drugs of choice.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a board-certified Otolaryngologist, Sleep Medicine specialist and founder of BreatheMD. She is also a senior fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC), the founder of Americans for Health Freedom and serves on the board of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation. She is the author of the book ‘Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies’.

Yesterday, she joined Joe Rogan in a long-form interview to discuss the fraud, corruption, ego and money that was the “covid pandemic.” You can read an AI-generated summary of Dr. Bowden’s experiences during the covid era in B2B Sales Explained’s tweet below, which is only partially shown; you can read it in full by clicking the option to “Show more.”

Some way into the interview, Dr. Bowden mentioned a trial concerning the wrongful death of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome.

It is the first wrongful death jury trial in the USA for a death listed as covid on the death certificate. The unique claims in this case include medical battery and a declaratory judgment ruling regarding the Do Not Resuscitate (“DNR”) order and the order for three contraindicated medications – Precedex (dexmedetomidine), lorazepam (a benzodiazepine) and morphine.

Dr. Bowden explained that Grace Schara was euthanised. “They gave her a DNR order even though she didn’t have one [authorised on record],” Dr. Bowden said.

Rogan asked why they euthanised her. “I’ve seen this. I have reviewed records from these hospital patients [who were in hospital for covid], and they’ll euthanise them. They need the bed, they said, ‘Well, they’re going to die anyway’,” Dr. Bowden replied. “[This was the] covid protocol.”

Rogan interjected, “Wait, wait, wait. So, they were in the hospital with covid and they gave them something to kill them?”

“Yeah,” replied Dr. Bowden. “That happened all [the time] … They gave them morphine and insulin.”

“That’s common?” Rogan asked incredulously. “Yeah,” she said.

Returning to Schara’s case, Dr. Bowden said, “They gave her a DNR – which is do not resuscitate, meaning if they look like they’re dying, you don’t do anything – which [for Schara] that was not the case.”

“So, they’re suing for battery, which is one way of getting around the PREP act because the PREP act is very hard to penetrate. The PREP act protects everybody, all the doctors, all the hospitals, from any wrongdoing during covid. So it’s been this big challenge trying to get around the PREP act. And this case has a hope of getting around the PREP act because they’re charging for battery,” she added.

Powerful JRE: Joe Rogan Experience #2335 | Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, 10 June 2025 (172 mins). If the above is removed from YouTube, you can listen to it on Spotify HERE.

The discussion also highlighted the controversy surrounding covid treatments, particularly the banning of the use of ivermectin. While some physicians reported success with ivermectin, it faced significant restrictions and legal battles, with many doctors risking their licenses for prescribing it.

Covid “vaccines” were also discussed. Dr. Bowden and other credible sources like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone have voiced their scepticism regarding the injections’ efficacy, proposing that pharmaceutical companies have substantial influence over the medical industry, which raises questions about the safety of certain drugs and treatments.

Most people aren’t even aware of how many drugs get pulled off the market for safety issues. “[It’s] about 33%. They looked at it over 10 years [and] 33% had significant safety warnings on the drugs. And it took about four years for those to become recognised. I mean, there are drugs I used to prescribe that are no longer on the market … [If the covid vaccine had] been any other drug, [it] would have definitely been pulled by now based on all the adverse events we’ve seen, but it’s just very profitable,” she said.

Inquest into Involuntary Euthanasia in the UK

Sharing a clip from Dr. Bowden’s interview with Rogan where she mentions the euthanasia occurring in American hospitals, Maajid Nawaz tweeted, “This confirms what we at Radical Media have covered during the ongoing medical inquest at Southwark Coroner’s Court into the premature death of Derek Dimmock whose family say was involuntarily euthanised using midazolam and morphine.”

In the latest update on the inquest into the death of Dimmock, Nawaz explained that the inquest had been rescheduled to continue in August.

“This comes after news broke that Sir Andrew Dillon, director at Royal Trinity Hospice where Derek Dimmock died, resigned only one day after the medical inquest into Mr Dimmock began. This same Andrew Dillon had previously served as Chief Executive of NICE [National Institute for Health and Care Excellence], the very body that formulated the national guideline NG163 involving midazolam as an end-of-life protocol.” (Hyperlinks added.)

In the past, we have referred to these as the “midazolam murders,” because that’s what involuntary euthanasia using midazolam and opioids is: murder.

